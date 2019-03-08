GCSE results 2019: King Alfred School delighted with results as a third of grades score 8s or 9s

Archie, Oliver, Giulia and Ori all scored top grades in their GCSEs at King Alfred School. Picture: KAS Archant

GCSE results day at the King Alfred School in Golders Green was another hugely successful one - with a third of all results hitting the top grades 8 and 9.

The school said it had half of all results were above a 7 - which is equivalent to what was an A grade under the old system - and every single music pupil scored a 7, 8 or 9.

Archie, one of five pupils to only score 7s or better, said: "I'm really pleased. The teachers were very supportive, especially when I thought it was all too much!

"I'm glad it's over for now, but I'm looking forward to A levels.

Robert Lobatto, the school's headteacher, said: "These are an excellent set of results, richly deserved by our students who have worked exceedingly hard this year. This shows that outstanding academic success does not have to mean unrelenting pressure and stress."