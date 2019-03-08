Logo

GCSE results 2019: Incredible progress and 'best ever' results at Highgate Wood School

PUBLISHED: 18:56 22 August 2019

Highgate Wood School had their best ever GCSE results this year. Picture: Mark Cocksedge / HWS

Highgate Wood School had their best ever year of GCSE results, according to headteacher Patrick Crozier.

With two pupils getting clean sweeps of the highest 9 grade, and others making outanding progress, the head was delighted with the day - particularly with it coming a week after a set of stellar A-level results saw pupils bag As and A*s and head off to top universities around the country.

Patrick told this newspaper: "We are really pleased, absolutely delighted in fact. We've had some wonderful results - a number of students have picked up top grades, and our progress 8 score is +0.54, that's fantastic."

He said this put the school in the top 10 per cent nationally, and added: "Almost 60pc of students have got scores of 5+ in English and maths, and we're pleased lots of them are staying on in our sixth form - which says a lot for the teaching here."

Last week the school's A-levels were similarly successful - 23pc of all entries were As or A*s.

