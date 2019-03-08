GCSE results 2019: Incredible progress and 'best ever' results at Highgate Wood School

Highgate Wood School had their best ever year of GCSE results, according to headteacher Patrick Crozier.

With two pupils getting clean sweeps of the highest 9 grade, and others making outanding progress, the head was delighted with the day - particularly with it coming a week after a set of stellar A-level results saw pupils bag As and A*s and head off to top universities around the country.

Patrick told this newspaper: "We are really pleased, absolutely delighted in fact. We've had some wonderful results - a number of students have picked up top grades, and our progress 8 score is +0.54, that's fantastic."

He said this put the school in the top 10 per cent nationally, and added: "Almost 60pc of students have got scores of 5+ in English and maths, and we're pleased lots of them are staying on in our sixth form - which says a lot for the teaching here."

Last week the school's A-levels were similarly successful - 23pc of all entries were As or A*s.