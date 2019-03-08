GCSE results 2019: Highgate teenager Vita celebrates stunning spread of grade 9s with cake and Taylor Swift

On the right, Vita Rottenberg, 16. Vita scored a stunning eleven grade 9s in her GCSEs at North London Collegiate School. Picture: NLCS Archant

A teenager from Highgate is over the moon today after somehow earning eleven grade 9s in her GCSEs - and now she's waiting for a late well done present from some-time Crouch End resident Taylor Swift.

Vita Rottenberg, 16, is a pupil at North London Collegiate School in Edgeware.

She told this newspaper about how she'd dealt with the nerves. She said: "This morning I was nervous but I was hoping to do well. It was less stressful because I already had some of the results from different exam boards earlier I knew that getting a nine was possible."

She said she had logged on online to before picking up the rest of her grades.

"I was really scared about some of it though, the exams were a bit tricky and it's really hard to know it's gone."

Vita said she was most proud of her language results - she aced French and German - and her top scores in sciences.

She said: "Especially being able to speak a foreign language seems really important, and then I've always been really interested in sciences so that's good too."

After speaking to the Ham&High, Vita was planning to celebrate with a slice of cake - but she did add that tomorrow's new album from popstar Taylor Swift would be a great reward for her to look forward to.

The teenager is planning to stay at NLCS and study the International Baccalaureate qualification with a view to studying medicine at university.

NLCS's headteacher praised their best ever year. Sarah Clark added: "I am thrilled by such a superb set of GCSE results.

"These are a testament to our students' love of learning and passionate commitment to their education, which is inspired by our subject specialist teachers."

The school - where fees cost £6,810 a term - saw 29 pupils in total get more than ten grade 9s, and an astonishing 97 per cent of English Literature entries get the very top grade. That's equivalent to the very highest A* grade in the old GCSE system.