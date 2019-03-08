Gabriella Pedditzi: Garden Suburb violin prodigy crowdfunding to attend historic Purcell music school

Gabriella Pedditzi. Picture: Pedditzi family Archant

A Hampstead Garden Suburb violin prodigy has launched a crowdfunder to help her family afford to send her to a prestigious music school.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gabriella Pedditzi. Picture: Pedditzi family Gabriella Pedditzi. Picture: Pedditzi family

Gabriella Pedditzi, 14, has only been playing violin four years but has flown through the grades, and this summer was awarded a place at the Purcell School in Hertfordshire - the oldest specialist musical school in the country.

Although she has qualified for a substantial bursary, her family cannot afford to make up the shortfall in her yearly fees, which at this stage is £8,526.

Gabriella's mum Keila told this newspaper: "She started by singing. We realised she had a beautiful voice. She has a very good ear.

"She's been able to perform all over, she's really talented and I'm not just saying that because I'm her mum, she really is."

Gabriella was chosen to perform as a soloist at the British Suzuki Celebration Concerts this year, which took place in Queen Elizabeth Hall at the South Bank, and has also been a member of the London Youth Choir.

You may also want to watch:

explained the situation on her GoFundMe page, saying: "I auditioned, and earned myself a place at this prestigious school. I was over the moon, however the school's fees are £34,152, which is far above what my parents can afford."

Her mum said Gabriella will be starting the school next week, as the family have been able to negotiate to pay in monthly installments, but they will need help to keep her there.

As long as she continues to maintain a high standard of musicianship, she can continue at the Purcell until university.

Gabriella, who has been a pupil at the Lauderdale Suzuki School, which runs individual and group music classes from Highgate, has also earned the praise of her teacher, Jane Afia.

Jane, who wrote a reference which helped Gabriella get accepted by the Purcell School, told the Ham&High: "I said she was a high-achieving teenager and she's extremely musically talented.

"She's attended the Lauderdale Suzuki group for the last four years. What's unusual about her is the change that's happened in such a short time.

"To start at eight or nine and do so well is really notable."

Gabriella's crowdfunding page is available here.