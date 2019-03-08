GCSE results 2019: South Hampstead High School's head delighted with 'best ever' results for girls

South Hampstead High School are celebrating an "exceptional" set of GCSE results - after getting the school's highest ever percentage of top grades on results day.

Overall 54 per cent of exams were awarded a grade 9 or A*, and more than 76pc were grades 8 and 9 or A*.

Subjects that saw pupils perform particularly well included RE, Spanish, Latin and German, the latter had 73pc of pupils getting grade 9 scores.

Pupils also scored well in English literature and language, with one student getting one of the best marks in the country.

Headmistress Victoria Bingham said: "Amidst talk in the national media about tougher exams and increased pressure, I'm delighted with how brilliantly they have done. These well-earned results come on the back of an incredibly productive year for the girls - county level netball, West End calibre musical performances and dozens of co-curricular activities. I applaud their exuberant commitment to every aspect of school life."