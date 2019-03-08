GCSE results 2019: Henrietta Barnett headteacher pays tribute to 'fabulous' year group as 95pc get a grade 7 or higher

A group of friends celebrate at Henrietta Barnett School in Hampstead Garden Suburb after getting their GCSE results. Picture: Henrietta Barnett School Archant

Henrietta Barnett year 11 pupils have got an "excellent" set of results despite the new format of GCSE's, the school's head Del Cooke has said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Nearly 80 per cent of GCSE exams were given grades 8 and 9, and 95pc were at grade 7 or above.

In total 16 pupils got ten grade 9s or more.

Ms Cooke said: "Huge congratulations to our Year 11 students and their teachers on these excellent results, despite the additional challenge of the reformed GCSEs. They are a fabulous, interesting and talented year group who have been thoroughly involved in extra-curricular activities, including music, drama, sport and many others. We are extremely proud of them and very much look forward to working with them in the sixth form."