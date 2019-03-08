Logo

GCSE results 2019: Henrietta Barnett headteacher pays tribute to 'fabulous' year group as 95pc get a grade 7 or higher

PUBLISHED: 15:53 22 August 2019

A group of friends celebrate at Henrietta Barnett School in Hampstead Garden Suburb after getting their GCSE results. Picture: Henrietta Barnett School

A group of friends celebrate at Henrietta Barnett School in Hampstead Garden Suburb after getting their GCSE results. Picture: Henrietta Barnett School

Archant

Henrietta Barnett year 11 pupils have got an "excellent" set of results despite the new format of GCSE's, the school's head Del Cooke has said.

You may also want to watch:

Nearly 80 per cent of GCSE exams were given grades 8 and 9, and 95pc were at grade 7 or above.

In total 16 pupils got ten grade 9s or more.

Ms Cooke said: "Huge congratulations to our Year 11 students and their teachers on these excellent results, despite the additional challenge of the reformed GCSEs. They are a fabulous, interesting and talented year group who have been thoroughly involved in extra-curricular activities, including music, drama, sport and many others. We are extremely proud of them and very much look forward to working with them in the sixth form."

Most Read

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

Suemaya Begum: Police appeal to find missing Camden teen who has not been seen for a week

Suemaya Begum is missing from her Regent's Park home. Picture: Met Police

Outcry from Camden Council’s backbenches and opposition as Labour group votes to increase councillor pay

Camden Council's temporary town hall at the Crowndale Centre. Picture: Creative Commons/Philafrenzy

Butcher gets suspended sentence for stealing £1800 from the till of St John’s Wood butchers Kent & Sons

Kent & Sons in St John's Wood High Street. Picture: Google Street View

Man jailed over home-made gun found in Hampstead Heath ‘hide’ as anti-terror cops warn public to be vigilant

Dominic Van Allen, 46, was jailed for firearms offences after a home-made gun was found on the Heath. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

Suemaya Begum: Police appeal to find missing Camden teen who has not been seen for a week

Suemaya Begum is missing from her Regent's Park home. Picture: Met Police

Outcry from Camden Council’s backbenches and opposition as Labour group votes to increase councillor pay

Camden Council's temporary town hall at the Crowndale Centre. Picture: Creative Commons/Philafrenzy

Butcher gets suspended sentence for stealing £1800 from the till of St John’s Wood butchers Kent & Sons

Kent & Sons in St John's Wood High Street. Picture: Google Street View

Man jailed over home-made gun found in Hampstead Heath ‘hide’ as anti-terror cops warn public to be vigilant

Dominic Van Allen, 46, was jailed for firearms offences after a home-made gun was found on the Heath. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

EuroHockey: England 2 Ireland 1

Zach Wallace celebrates a goal for England against Ireland (pic WSP Frank Uijlenbroek)

Spurs leave City with point but must back it up to show improvement

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Arsenal Women confirm Arnth exit

Borough target more points in Isthmian Premier

Players exchange handshakes ahead of Haringey Borough vs Corinthian-Casuals at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Spurs allow Nkoudou to leave for Besiktas

Georges-Kevin NKoudou at Spurs' Hotspur Way training centre (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists