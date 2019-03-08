GCSE results 2019: Camden pupils improve again to put themselves above national average

Sasha Lewis hugs a friend as she gets her GCSE results at Parliament Hill School yesterday. She got nine grade 9s and a grade 8, and wants to go on to become a doctor. Picture: Justin Thomas/Camden Council JUSTIN THOMAS 07768273862

Camden's schoolchildren are officially above average, after their GCSE results were announced yesterday.

Camden youth MP and Camden Youth Council member Asma Maloumi is overjoyed by her results. Picture: Justin Thomas/Camden Council Camden youth MP and Camden Youth Council member Asma Maloumi is overjoyed by her results. Picture: Justin Thomas/Camden Council

Provisional results show 68 per cent of pupils got a "standard pass" in English and maths, giving them a grade 4 or above. The national average is 64pc.

The amount of kids who got a grade five or above in both subjects was 47pc, the same as last year and 4pc better than the rest of the country.

Amogn those celebrating at Parliament Hill School yesterday was Asma Maloumi, Camden's deputy youth MP and a member of Camden Youth Council. She was understandably delighted to get seven grade 9s, and three grade 8s. She's one of many staying on at the LaSWAP consortium, which links up with William Ellis and La Sante Union.

She said: "The last year has been so busy. A lot of times I thought 'I can't study and be on the Youth Council'. That's what I'm really proud of - that I put in the work and was able to do well and do both. I'm celebrating with a nice dinner with family and some stress-free time."

Next door at William Ellis, Oliver Paul got three grade 8s, three grade 7s and three 6s, and was heading to Reading Festival to celebrate. He's a keen violin player and has been picking up the bow since he was in primary school.

He said: "We had the new music rooms through the whole GCSE year and they were really great. They have proper rehearsal spaces, which really helped and they're big enough for even a full band."

Among the teenagers celebrating at Haverstock School was Aimee Louisa Clapham who got a grade 8 in English literature, 7 in sociology and a 6 in English language along with a host of other good grades.

She is hoping to follow her uncle into a career in the Metropolitan Police.

Parliament Hill School has another reason to be cheerful, as it is moving into new facilities in September, including the new Kite Building. The work is part of Camden's Community Investment Programme.

Camden School for Girls had another strong year with 90pc getting a standard pass, which pleased headteacher Elizabeth Kitcatt.

"I am delighted with these outstanding results. They are well-deserved by an extremely hard-working set of students, and they were exceptionally well-supported by the excellent teaching staff. I am especially pleased to see a total of 126 grade 9s achieved by our students - the very highest grade in the new specifications."

Leader of Camden Council Georgia Gould said: "I'm thrilled to hear that Camden students have performed so well in their GCSEs this year, with so many inspiring individual stories of young people who want to give back to their communities as well as achieve academic and career success. Huge congratulations to all the students, as well as the staff, parents and school governors who support them."