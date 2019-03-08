GCSE results 2019: Acland Burghley pupil to look at becoming a teacher to 'pay back' teachers for their tuition

An Acland Burgley pupil celebrates with his mum and teachers after getting his GCSE results. L to R. Headteacher Nicholas John, Itahisa Alvarez, Jamie Alvarez, and KS4 director of learning Asma Khan. Picture: Acland Burghley Archant

A pupil who had his life turned around after joining Acland Burghley School wants to become a teacher after getting a strong set of GCSE results.

Tania Sultana with her GCSE results. Picture: Acland Burghley School Tania Sultana with her GCSE results. Picture: Acland Burghley School

Jamie Alvarez, who joined the school in Burghley Road halfway through year nine, got three grade 7s and three grade 5s among his set of results this morning. His top grades were in history and English literature and language.

"I'm relieved," he told this newspaper, while stood alongside his mum Itahisa. "I was worried about maths so I'm glad I passed it."

He's staying at the school to take A-levels in history, politics and English language and literature. He is particular interested in the cold war and 20th century history.

His mum Itahisa said: "It's been up and down. We have had some amazing wrap-around support. We can fall apart and it's no problem, they can pick us back up again. It's okay. The pastoral care has been brilliant."

The 16-year-old added: "I've had a lot of really good teachers who have helped me out. It'd be my way of paying them back for that, and I think I'd just enjoy it."

Pupils gathered in the school's performing arts and dance hall from 10am after a nervous wait outside the school gates. After the flurry of envelopes were first opened, there were many cheers, high-fives and hugs between friends.

Another pupil celebrating was Tania Sultana, who got three 9s, two 8s and four 7s.

For her it was a steady stream of improvement throughout the two years.

"I just worked hard and did a lot of work with my teachers, they were really good. With each practice exam I did, I got better and better, and worked my way up."

She's another former pupil staying at the sixth form, "I feel comfortable here and know the teachers, I think it'll be really good."

The construction work on the assembly hall at the school wasn't the only building work taking place at the site, as pupils were queueing up to build for their future and joining the sixth form.

Headteacher Nicholas John said the results and joy were a culmination of hard work for pupils. 66 per cent of pupils got grade four and above in English and maths.

"It's a really lovely day, and it's always exciting. We are thrilled with the results that the children have achieved. The results are in line with the last two years."

Mr John, who joined the school in September 2015, said that more and more pupils were staying on at the sixth form, whereas in previous years they may have left to go elsewhere.

"We always say that whatever children choose, they go with our blessing. We find that increasingly children are staying at the sixth form out of choice. We encourage them to go and look around, but the children feel that the school is moving in the right direction."