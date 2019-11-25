England rugby star Ben Youngs visits UCS Hampstead

Ben Youngs coaching pupils at UCS Hampstead. Picture: UCS Hampstead Archant

Rugby-loving pupils at UCS Hampstead had a treat last week with the visit of one of England's almost-heroes from the recent World Cup.

Just weeks after stepping off the plane home from Japan - where his team had been pipped by a stellar South Africa side in a dramatic final - scrum-half Ben Youngs took time out to give the school's teams a crash-course in what it takes to shine at the top level. And he also passed on a few practical tips on how best to pass out of the base of a scrum.

The players enjoyed learning about tactics from the England stalwart who emphasised the need to "flood the channels". Afterwards, Ben said: "The players have so much energy, and the facilities are significantly better than those we had when I was at school."

The sessions took place at the school's brand new Kantor Centre.