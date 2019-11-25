Logo

England rugby star Ben Youngs visits UCS Hampstead

PUBLISHED: 13:22 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 04 December 2019

Ben Youngs coaching pupils at UCS Hampstead. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Ben Youngs coaching pupils at UCS Hampstead. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Archant

Rugby-loving pupils at UCS Hampstead had a treat last week with the visit of one of England's almost-heroes from the recent World Cup.

You may also want to watch:

Just weeks after stepping off the plane home from Japan - where his team had been pipped by a stellar South Africa side in a dramatic final - scrum-half Ben Youngs took time out to give the school's teams a crash-course in what it takes to shine at the top level. And he also passed on a few practical tips on how best to pass out of the base of a scrum.

The players enjoyed learning about tactics from the England stalwart who emphasised the need to "flood the channels". Afterwards, Ben said: "The players have so much energy, and the facilities are significantly better than those we had when I was at school."

The sessions took place at the school's brand new Kantor Centre.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Vote Lib Dem, Actually: Actor Hugh Grant endorses Luciana Berger as part of tactical voting campaign

Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Wire

Sadiq Khan calls EU Settlement Scheme a failure as stats show only 60pc of people in Camden have registered

Sadiq Khan with Tulip Siddiq and women from the Brent Romanian community. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

North Londoners awoken by RAF jets’ sonic boom in early hours of Sunday morning

Image of two Typhoon FGR4 aircraft, flown by 29 (R) Squadron from RAF Coningsby. The Typhoon in the foreground (bottom) can been seen with the RAF 100 colours painted on its tail, to commemorate the Royal Air Force Centenary Celebrations. Picture: Sgt Paul Oldfield

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Most Read

Vote Lib Dem, Actually: Actor Hugh Grant endorses Luciana Berger as part of tactical voting campaign

Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Wire

Sadiq Khan calls EU Settlement Scheme a failure as stats show only 60pc of people in Camden have registered

Sadiq Khan with Tulip Siddiq and women from the Brent Romanian community. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

North Londoners awoken by RAF jets’ sonic boom in early hours of Sunday morning

Image of two Typhoon FGR4 aircraft, flown by 29 (R) Squadron from RAF Coningsby. The Typhoon in the foreground (bottom) can been seen with the RAF 100 colours painted on its tail, to commemorate the Royal Air Force Centenary Celebrations. Picture: Sgt Paul Oldfield

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate boss Knight says plenty of positives but plenty to learn

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Wingate & Finchley suffer Carshalton Athletic defeat

Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate and Finchley. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Plaque unveiled at former Hampstead home of artist Milein Cosman and musician Hans Keller

Unveiling of an AJR blue plaque at 50 Willow Road NW3 the former residence of Milein Cosman and Hans Keller who lived there from 1955-1967. Pictured at the unveiling on 25.11.19. Guest, Ena Blythe, daughter of Hans Keller’s sister, who bought the house from Hans and Milein in 1967, with CE of the AJR Michael Newman.

Free festive weekend of activities at Camden Arts Centre

Camden Arts Centre formerly Hampstead Library

England rugby star Ben Youngs visits UCS Hampstead

Ben Youngs coaching pupils at UCS Hampstead. Picture: UCS Hampstead
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists