Find out how your child’s Camden school fared in latest GCSE league tables

Camden School for Girls has been recognised as the top performing schools for progress in the borough for the second year running.

Today (Thursday) the Department for Education (DforE) published secondary school league tables, featuring the results of students sitting GCSEs in English and maths last year.

The tables use raw GCSE results and a raft of data from the DforE to evaluate how well pupils progress in a school since starting in secondary school and sitting their exams – resulting in Progress 8 and Attainment 8 scores.

Progress 8 scores are centred around 0, with most schools within the range of -1 to +1. The data shows how many schools have missed the government’s floor standard of -0.1.

With a Progress 8 Score of +0.89, the value added score of pupils at Camden School for Girls from primary school to GCSE is the highest in Camden, while Parliament Hill and La Sainte Union also scored highly.

Overall performance at end of key stage 4 in 2018 (Progress 8):

‘Well above average’:

Camden School for Girls: 0.89

Parliament Hill School: 0.66

La Sainte Union School: 0.65

‘Average’:

Acland Burghley School: -0.04

UCL Academy: -0.07

Hampstead School: -0.08

Haverstock School: -0.09

‘Below average’:

Regent High School: -0.26

Maria Fidelis School: -0.28

William Ellis School: -0.48

‘Well above average’:

Camden Centre for Learning Special School: -2.43

No data is available for independent schools or schools which did not have pupils sit GCSEs this year.