Find out how your child’s Haringey school fared in latest GCSE league tables

PUBLISHED: 16:53 24 January 2019

Alexandra Park School has been recognised as the top performing secondary school for progress in Haringey.

Today (Thursday) the Department for Education (DforE) published secondary school league tables, featuring the results of students sitting GCSEs in English and maths last year.

The tables use raw GCSE results and a raft of data from the DforE to evaluate how well pupils progress in a school since starting in secondary school and sitting their exams – resulting in Progress 8 and Attainment 8 scores.

Progress 8 scores are centred around 0, with most schools within the range of -1 to +1. The data shows how many schools have missed the government’s floor standard of -0.1.

With a Progress 8 Score of +0.49, the value added score of pupils at Alexandra Park School from primary school to GCSE is the highest in Haringey, while Fortismere School and Hornsey School for Girls also scored highly.

Overall performance at end of key stage 4 in 2018 (Progress 8):

‘Well above average’:

Alexandra Park School: 0.49

Fortismere School: 0.42

Hornsey School for Girls: 0.37

Woodside High School: 0.27

Gladesmore Community School: 0.26

Duke’s Aldridge: 0.24

Highgate Wood School: 0.22

‘Average’:

St Thomas More School: 0.2

Heartlands High School: 0.1

Park View School: -0.17

‘Below average’:

Greig City Academy: -0.42

‘Well below average’:

Vale School: -1.15

Riverside School: -1.5

Blanche Nevile School: -1.67

No data is available for independent schools or schools which did not have pupils sit GCSEs this year.

