A-level results day 2019: Channing School tops last year's results as pupils celebrate

Channing School pupil Isobel Horton celebrates with her mum Ingrid, after she gets grades to study Medicine at UCL, as her mum did. Picture: Harry Taylor Archant

A Channing Pupil is set to follow in her mum's footsteps and study medicine at UCL, after a stellar set of A-level results.

Headmistress of Channing School in Highgate, Barbara Elliott with pupil Gabriella Dowsey. Picture: Harry Taylor Headmistress of Channing School in Highgate, Barbara Elliott with pupil Gabriella Dowsey. Picture: Harry Taylor

Isobel Horton, who lives in Muswell Hilll, got an A* and two A grades in biology, chemistry and maths. She has walking through the gates at the school in the Bank, Highgate, since she was four years old.

"I feel overwhelmed," she told the Ham&High in the school's sixth form centre this morning. The air was punctuated with screams of joy as the girls filed into the school from 7.30am.

"I felt nauseous last night and this morning, because I was worrying. Having your future hinge on an A4 sheet and an envelope that you have to open in front of your friends and family is terrifying."

She said that she had decided to follow in mum, Dr Ingrid Woolfe, footsteps because of the "interesting conversations" around the dinner table growing up. Ingrid now works as a paediatrician.

"The British healthcare system is ever changing at the moment, especially with Brexit and the new Prime Minister, seeing what is going to happen," said Isobel.

Ingrid said: "It's thrilling. I loved medicine and it's a privilege to be able to share that with her. It is an exciting career."

She is one of the pupils who has been going through the gates at Channing since she was four years old. Another long-term Channing girl who stepped through the door for the final time to get her results was Gabrielle Dowsey.

The 18-year-old got three A*s in Spanish, history and English.

"I was so nervous, I couldn't sleep last night. I'm ecstatic and proud, but so relieved."

Gabrielle is off to study Spanish and history at UCL in September. She also did an extended project on Spain's involvement in the American War of Independence, for which she also got an A*.

"It's a combination of two subjects I'm really interested in.

"I am really going to miss it in some ways. It is exciting to move on and I hope I will be able to come back."

This year's results beat last year's at Channing, with an 89.1 per cent pass rate at A* to B. The School achieved a 100pc pass rate overall, with 67.5pc grades at A*-A.

For headmistress Barbara Elliott it's her 14th year of exam results days, and one that's always emotional.

"I've got a tissue in my hand," she said. "We are so invested in their success. We are all as proud as the parents are, as are the teachers who have all come in from their holidays to see the pupils."

She added: "We are thrilled. There has been a lot of hard work and they are ambitious students. There's a lot of new experiences for them in the Sixth Form, and it's a liberating time for them."