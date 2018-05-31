Logo

Reach for the stars: West Hampstead pupils record tribute song for their favourite care home worker who died from Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 15:51 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 20 May 2020

Mulberry House pupils singing Reach for the Stars for Vivien Grey, activities coordinator for Spring Grove care home. Pictures: The Mulberry House School

Mulberry House pupils singing Reach for the Stars for Vivien Grey, activities coordinator for Spring Grove care home. Pictures: The Mulberry House School

Archant

West Hampstead pupils have recorded a touching tribute song for a much-loved care home worker who died last month from coronavirus.

Vivien Frey, activities coordinator for Spring Grove in Finchley Road, where she worked for 20 years, organised regular visits for The Mulberry House School, whose students would chat, sing and play games with elderly residents.

To remember Vivien, who died from Covid-19 in April, pupils from the school’s music group - the Glee club - sang her favourite song which students used to perform to cheer up pensioners at the care home – Reach for the Stars by S Club 7.

A video has been put together of the song, recorded from each pupil’s home during lockdown, to mark Vivien’s selfless work in the West Hampstead community and to honour the tireless efforts of care workers throughout the pandemic.

Mulberry House headteacher Victoria Playford said: “Vivien Frey was instrumental in nurturing the special relationship we have with both residents and staff at Spring Grove.

“It is with great sadness that we learned that Vivien passed away with Covid-19.

“With this sadness in our hearts, we felt that the most fitting way to remember her and the impact she had on our community would be to continue to cherish the joy she has given us and to use it to thank her, and all the dedicated people working in care homes across the UK.”

Ms Playford added the video was a way to “celebrate” Vivien’s life in a way that pupils, who grew fond of the care worker, could be a part of.

The tribute song has been sent to Spring Grove care home to play to staff and residents.

It has also been posted on the school’s YouTube channel.

Spring Grove Care Home said: “Vivien Frey was a valued member of staff who worked at Spring Grove for nearly 20 years.

“The children loved coming to the home and she would have been very touched by the video they made for her.”

Mulberry House’s video for Vivien follows other community-centred work during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, its pupils made and delivered yoga cards for children without gardens.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High.

Drive 24