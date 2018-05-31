NHS thank you song recorded by children of Muswell Hill key workers from Fortismere School

Students from Fortismere School who recorded the song. Picture: BonaFide Studio Archant

Children of key workers in Muswell Hill - “unsung heroes” - have clubbed together to record a tribute song for the NHS.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fortismere pupil Mila Bogdanovic, 13, wrote 'Thank Them All'. Picture: BonaFideStudio Fortismere pupil Mila Bogdanovic, 13, wrote 'Thank Them All'. Picture: BonaFideStudio

Students from Fortismere School featured in ‘Thank Them All’ to honour the tremendous efforts of NHS staff and fundraise for the Whittington Hospital.

Fortismere pupil Mila Bogdanovic, 13, who wrote the uplifting, spirited song, said: “The kids of NHS staff are unsung heroes and they need some recognition as well.

“My friends still going into school are worrying about their parents, themselves, us. It’s so impressive.

“It made me so happy to have this little moment with friends recording the song.

Pupils from Fortismere School penning a NHS tribute. Picture: Fortismere School Pupils from Fortismere School penning a NHS tribute. Picture: Fortismere School

“We had a lot of fun and it was one of my favourite memories of quarantine.”

Thank Them All was recorded at BonaFideStudio where social distancing measures were followed. The song was developed with KD Performing Arts UK.

To donate to the Whittington fundraiser visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/supportwhittington

For the latest coronavirus news from the Ham&High and across north London visit our live blog and join our Facebook group.

For our essential list of community groups click here.