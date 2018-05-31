Logo

NHS thank you song recorded by children of Muswell Hill key workers from Fortismere School

PUBLISHED: 12:46 20 April 2020

Students from Fortismere School who recorded the song. Picture: BonaFide Studio

Students from Fortismere School who recorded the song. Picture: BonaFide Studio

Archant

Children of key workers in Muswell Hill - “unsung heroes” - have clubbed together to record a tribute song for the NHS.

Fortismere pupil Mila Bogdanovic, 13, wrote 'Thank Them All'. Picture: BonaFideStudioFortismere pupil Mila Bogdanovic, 13, wrote 'Thank Them All'. Picture: BonaFideStudio

Students from Fortismere School featured in ‘Thank Them All’ to honour the tremendous efforts of NHS staff and fundraise for the Whittington Hospital.

Fortismere pupil Mila Bogdanovic, 13, who wrote the uplifting, spirited song, said: “The kids of NHS staff are unsung heroes and they need some recognition as well.

“My friends still going into school are worrying about their parents, themselves, us. It’s so impressive.

“It made me so happy to have this little moment with friends recording the song.

Pupils from Fortismere School penning a NHS tribute. Picture: Fortismere SchoolPupils from Fortismere School penning a NHS tribute. Picture: Fortismere School

“We had a lot of fun and it was one of my favourite memories of quarantine.”

Thank Them All was recorded at BonaFideStudio where social distancing measures were followed. The song was developed with KD Performing Arts UK.

To donate to the Whittington fundraiser visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/supportwhittington

For the latest coronavirus news from the Ham&High and across north London visit our live blog and join our Facebook group.

For our essential list of community groups click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Hampstead Highgate Express. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Haringey shop caught charging £10.99 for eggs as 50 businesses investigated for coronavirus “profiteering”

A shop in Haringey was caught charging £10.99 for a tray of eggs, said Trading Standards.

Stolen dog Archie back with EastEnders actress after mystery Cricklewood handover

EastEnders actress Shelley King re-united with her beloved pet dog Archie. Picture: Polly Hancock

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: ‘Deeply unsettled’ West Hampstead woman still waits for decision on extension of temporary release from prison amid coronavirus

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free Nazanin

Hundreds of Camden residents join scientists’ coronavirus vaccine study

Hundreds of Camden residents have agreed to take part in a scientific study to help find a covid-19 vaccine.

Most Read

Haringey shop caught charging £10.99 for eggs as 50 businesses investigated for coronavirus “profiteering”

A shop in Haringey was caught charging £10.99 for a tray of eggs, said Trading Standards.

Stolen dog Archie back with EastEnders actress after mystery Cricklewood handover

EastEnders actress Shelley King re-united with her beloved pet dog Archie. Picture: Polly Hancock

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: ‘Deeply unsettled’ West Hampstead woman still waits for decision on extension of temporary release from prison amid coronavirus

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free Nazanin

Hundreds of Camden residents join scientists’ coronavirus vaccine study

Hundreds of Camden residents have agreed to take part in a scientific study to help find a covid-19 vaccine.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Eskinazi backing new Middlesex captain Handscomb

Australia's Peter Handscomb during a nets session (pic Jason O'Brien/PA)

Coronavirus: Government consulting with football chiefs over restart

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus.

Spurs Heung-Min Son begins national service in South Korean military

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (left) and Aston Villa's Bjorn Engels battle for the ball

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘must consider’ practice of ball shining

Essex spinner Simon Harmer raises the ball to the crowd after taking five wickets in an innings (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 20

Romania's Simona Halep in action at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships
Drive 24