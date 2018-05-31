Logo

Coronavirus in West London: Maida Vale schoolchildren raise £12,000 for NHS

PUBLISHED: 07:36 06 May 2020

The team from Warrington Crescent celebrating their fundraising efforts. Picture: Saint Christina's

A team of schoolchildren from Maida Vale smashed their fundraising target for the NHS after taking part in a sponsored walk and run around their communal garden.

The 11 youngsters, made of students at Saint Christina’s School in St John’s Wood and their neighbours, have raised £12,200 and counting for the Imperial Health Charity.

The charity supports five hospitals in central London including St Mary’s in Paddington.

The team, who all carefully observed social distancing, ran 10 laps – or six kilometres – around the green space in Wellington Crescent.

One of the runner’s mums – Clare Leon-Villapalos is lead education nurse at the Imperial Healthcare NHS Trust.

Afterwards, the runners were delighted. One said: “We decided to take on this challenge because we heard about everyone helping the NHS and raising money, so we wanted to do our part. We wanted to say thank you for what Clare and the NHS are doing.”

“One highlight of this challenge has been that we are able to spend some social distance time with our friends and also raise money to help the NHS.”

To support the fundraising, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/the-crescent-kids-warrington

