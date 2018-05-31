Logo

Hampstead school provides weekly donations to help North Paddington Foodbank cope with rise in demand

PUBLISHED: 09:12 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:32 20 May 2020

UCS Hampstead donation for North Paddington Foodbank, with the help of a pupil. Picture: UCS Hampstead

A Hampstead school is delivering weekly donations to a stretched food bank dealing with a spike in demand from the coronavirus crisis.

UCS Hampstead, based across Frognal, Holly Hill and College Crescent, has donated hundreds of boxes of food to North Paddington Foodbank in Elgin Avenue.

The school estimates it has sourced more than 2,500 meals and 3,000 nappies for the food bank which is supporting an extra 570 homes during Covid-19 lockdown.

Mark Beard, UCS headmaster, said: “The food bank usually works with around 30 families so we were keen to try to help them cope in some way with the extra demand.

“We have been delighted with the response from the UCS community and the residents of Hampstead.”

James Quayle, North Paddington Foodbank manager, said: “These donations from the UCS community have allowed us to fully stock a new distribution point which will give families in NW1 and NW8 access to the food they so badly need.

“The number of donations to our food bank has decreased in comparison to the rise in demand and I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this collection.

“We value our link with UCS and we hugely appreciate the vital support which the school and its community regularly gives us.”

Donations to UCS Hampstead can can be dropped off every Thursday between 10am-3pm at the pre-preparatory school - 6 College Crescent, South Hampstead, London, NW3 5LF.

UCS is asking for long-life, non-perishable food in particular.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

