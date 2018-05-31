There With You: Hampstead and Hornsey schools donate PPE to Whittington Hospital for NHS staff on coronavirus frontline

Personal protective equipment (PPE) sent to the Whittington by Hornsey School for Girls. Picture: Hornsey School for Girls Hornsey School for Girls

Hampstead and Hornsey schools have donated hundreds of safety goggles to the Whittington Hospital to help NHS staff working on the coronavirus frontline.

UCS Hampstead's design and technology department continues to make goggles for NHS staff. Picture: UCS Hampstead UCS Hampstead's design and technology department continues to make goggles for NHS staff. Picture: UCS Hampstead

On Thursday, Hornsey School for Girls (HSFG) in Inderwick Road dropped off three boxes of the personal protective equipment (PPE) to help ensure Whittington doctors and nurses are protected against Covid-19 when treating patients.

University College School Hampstead (UCSH), meanwhile, donated 100 safety goggles and gloves to the Whittington and 50 litres of hand gel to the Royal Free Hospital, with its design and technology department continuing to make and deliver visors to aid the relief effort.

HSFG headteacher Kuljit Rahelu said his school was “acutely aware” of the difficulties in delivering “critical supplies” to NHS staff, and, as a result, had contacted the Whittington to find out how it could help.

“In these extraordinary times, schools are central community hubs,” Mr Rahelu said.

50 litres of hand gel were given to the Royal Free. Picture: UCS Hampstead 50 litres of hand gel were given to the Royal Free. Picture: UCS Hampstead

“Not only can we offer support and childcare provision for key workers, but like many schools we have safety approved PPE that can be utilised for the benefit of our critical NHS workers whilst they await delivery of their medical grade equipment.

“We make this gesture not to replace the need for this equipment, but to provide a stop gap prior to this arriving.”

He added the school was “delighted” it could contribute to the Whittington’s work and do “something meaningful to another area of the community”.

UCSH headteacher Mark Beard was similarly pleased his school could continue to support medics who are working around the clock to stem the tide of the pandemic and save patients’ lives.

He said: “Our thoughts are with those who are ill at this time and those who are working so hard to keep everyone safe and well.

“We are keen to support the NHS and vulnerable members of society.

“We were pleased we could donate so much protective equipment to local hospitals and if you have any suggestions about how we could provide further support, please do not hesitate to contact us.”

