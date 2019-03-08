Logo

Clean Air Coleridge: Primary school parents hold Horrible Histories fundraiser as Crouch End businesses back campaign

PUBLISHED: 09:41 16 July 2019

A busy cinema for the Clean Air Coleridge showing of the new Horrible Histories film. Picture: Sam Volpe

A busy cinema for the Clean Air Coleridge showing of the new Horrible Histories film. Picture: Sam Volpe

Archant

The Clean Air Coleridge (CAC) campaign group sold out Crouch End Picturehouse with a Horrible Histories film screening almost a fortnight ahead of its national release.

Horrible Histories was shown at the Crouch End Picturehouse almost two weeks before its full release in aid of Clean Air Coleridge. Picture: Sam VolpeHorrible Histories was shown at the Crouch End Picturehouse almost two weeks before its full release in aid of Clean Air Coleridge. Picture: Sam Volpe

The grassroots campaign group have been working with Coleridge Primary School and local councillors to fundraise for a "green wall" of evergreen hedging which would run along the school's playground fence and protect kids from pollution on the busy road into Crouch End.

To help them on the way to their target, one parent used his job at movie distribution company Altitude to arrange a fundraising screening of the upcoming Horrible Histories: Rotten Romans film at the Tottenham Lane cinema.

That film worker, Hamish Moseley, who has a child at the school, told the Ham&High: "We had the idea and thought it would be a wonderful way of contributing. It's a way of giving Clean Air Coleridge a boost."

The Crouch End Picturehouse donated the screen on Saturday morning, while the event was helped by sponsorship from ADA Atelier, an interiors business run by another Coleridge mum.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Tammy Palmer (Lib Dem, Crouch End) raised the issue at a council meeting in March and she brought her own son along to the screening.

Cllr Palmer said: "We're really excited - it's such a nice event."

Far East Consortium (FEC) - the developer that has begun work on the Hornsey Town Hall refurbishment - are also among the businesses to have contributed to the the fund.

Cllr Palmer welcomed FEC's donation, saying: "Hopefully enough other companies will follow suit that the screen can be installed soon. Children deserve to play outside without breathing in toxic air."

The Clean Air Coleridge group was set up to campaign for improvements to air quality at the school.

Earlier this year, this newspaper reported that Coleridge's lollipop lady had resorted to wearing a gas mask to cope with the pollution outside each morning and evening.

Installing the evergreen hedging needed to protect the playground will be a mammoth undertaking - CAC is aiming to raise in the region of £28,000. Although proceeds from Saturday's screening have yet to be counted, so far CAC has raised £4,000.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The house in Hill Road: one year on from brutal murder, a killer remains at large

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gillian Anderson, Jim Broadbent and Damian Lewis appear in Park Theatre’s Whodunnit Unrehearsed

Whodunnit Unrehearsed

Help find Calvin Bungisa’s killers: £10k reward from Crimestoppers to aid search for suspects

Calvin Bungisa. Picture: Met Police

Cathy Burke: Man who killed Camden barmaid Iuliana Tudos pleads guilty to killing Muswell Hill woman a month earlier

Cathy Burke. Picture: Met Police

Firefighters tackle blaze at Farringdon shop

Firefighters at the scene in Clerkenwell. Picture: @LondonFire

Most Read

The house in Hill Road: one year on from brutal murder, a killer remains at large

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gillian Anderson, Jim Broadbent and Damian Lewis appear in Park Theatre’s Whodunnit Unrehearsed

Whodunnit Unrehearsed

Help find Calvin Bungisa’s killers: £10k reward from Crimestoppers to aid search for suspects

Calvin Bungisa. Picture: Met Police

Cathy Burke: Man who killed Camden barmaid Iuliana Tudos pleads guilty to killing Muswell Hill woman a month earlier

Cathy Burke. Picture: Met Police

Firefighters tackle blaze at Farringdon shop

Firefighters at the scene in Clerkenwell. Picture: @LondonFire

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal working calmly on new signings according to boss Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Emery powerless as Arsenal boss reveals club will deal with rebelling skipper Koscielny

Unai Emery (left) and Laurent Koscielny. Picture: PA

Middlesex close in on another victory

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)

Colorado Rapids 0-3 Arsenal: Debut goal for Martinelli and Saka on scoresheet as youngsters down MLS side

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Cathy Burke: Man who killed Camden barmaid Iuliana Tudos pleads guilty to killing Muswell Hill woman a month earlier

Cathy Burke. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists