Silver award for lecturer - with the hope of a TV ceremony ahead

PUBLISHED: 13:01 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 17 September 2020

Misk Sharif Ali has received a Silver Award in the Further Education Lecturer of the Year category of the Pearson National Teaching Awards. Picture: City of Westminster College

Misk Sharif Ali has received a Silver Award in the Further Education Lecturer of the Year category of the Pearson National Teaching Awards. Picture: City of Westminster College

City of Westminster College

A City of Westminster College lecturer has scooped a national teaching award.

Misk Sharif Ali received a Silver Award in the Further Education Lecturer of the Year category of the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

She was nominated for using her own personal experience of education to engage with students who might not have found their motivation, and for her focus on changing the language and attitude of her students to enable their independence.

Author Michael Morpurg, president of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “Over the past year, we have, all of us, come to appreciate and respect the value of teachers. They have so often been taken for granted. Not any more. Parents know now what it takes to teach, and teach well, and how much commitment, dedication and enthusiasm and knowledge and understanding, yes – and patience.”

Misk Sharif Ali is now in the running for one of 14 Gold Awards later in the year, in a programme which will be broadcast on the BBC.

