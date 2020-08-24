Camden Council plan for closure of Carlton Primary and merger with Rhyl Primary as part of sweeping school changes

Michael Palin joined Year 4 students and Jenny Hindson, Edible Playground co-ordinator for Trees For Cities, as he officially opened the new learning garden at Carlton Primary School in 2015. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Carlton primary school is set to be closed and merged with Rhyl primary as part of sweeping new plans by Camden Council to address falling numbers of pupils in the borough’s school system.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The mooted plans have been hotly contested over the last year, with Carlton parents urging the council’s full council meeting in January to keep it open. The decision had been due to be made in early April, but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Under proposals due to go before the council’s cabinet for approval early next month, the two schools will merge. The new school will be based at the Rhyl site in Rhyl Street.

Other changes proposed to tackle declining pupil numbers include the merger of Our Lady’s and St Michael’s primary schools in Camden Town, and the closure of St Michael’s in Camden Street.

The number of places will be reduced at St Dominics Catholic Primary School in Southampton Road, Netley Primary School in Stanhope Street and Argyle Primary School in Tonbridge Street. All of which had vacancies last year, with St Dominic’s being worst hit, with 40% surplus places.

A public consultation will open in late September on the £700,000 plans if the recommendations are backed by the council’s cabinet on September 3. The meeting will take place a day after Carlton teachers return to the school for inset days ahead of the new school year.

You may also want to watch:

According to council papers, the closed school buildings would be kept for continued education and community use.

With the backdrop of falling rolls, the town hall has proposed a reduction of 135 primary school places. The papers set to go before two council committees next month say that Camden has suffered a “dramatic fall in birth rates which means that there are now fewer children requiring school places” and one of the lowest fertility rates in the UK.

In October 2019 there were 230 pupils in reception to year 6 at Carlton, which has a capacity of 420 places. Nearby Rhyl had 328 pupils on roll, with the same capacity as Carlton. The changes would come into effect in September 2021.

Across Camden’s September 2019 reception intake, there were 119 unfilled places which, according to council projections, could reach 148 places by 2028/2029.

The argument about falling school rolls has been used by campaigners against Abacus Belsize Primary School’s proposed move from Camley Street to the old Hampstead Police Station.

Camden’s education chief, Cllr Angela Mason, said: “Births in our borough have fallen by almost 20% from 2012 which means that some of our schools have high numbers of unfilled places, creating significant funding challenges for individual schools and for schools as a whole.

“If we don’t take action, this will put our primary schools at huge risk, leading to unplanned school closures or changes which in turn could lead to uncertainty for families and poorer outcomes for pupils.”

Are you affected by these closures? Contact the newsdesk at editorial@hamhigh.co.uk