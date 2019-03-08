Brookland Infants and Nursery School: Fair 'needs to make up for funding shortfalls'

Posters designed by pupils advertise the fair and Brooklands Infants and Nursery School. Picture: Brooklands Archant

Brookland Infants and Nursery School in NW11 is hoping a summer fair next week will help them fight back against cuts to education budgets.

The school and its Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) have spent two years aiming to raise £45,000 in order to finance the installation of a new multi-use games area at the school, which shares a site with the Brooklands Junior School.

The school, in Hill Top, East Finchley, is advertising the festivities as the only way it is able to cope with shrinking finances.

Head Brenda McCafferty explained the PTA had been fantastic in helping to make up the shortfall caused by cuts to the local authority's education funding.

"School funding is very, very tight," she said. "And because of that schools have to make ends meet.

"We are definitely more reliant on the PTA than ever before."

But the summer fair's purpose is two-fold and certainly not just about the fundraising.

"It's mostly that we want to show off that we are a community school and very proud of that," said Brenda.

The plan for a new games area has been in the works for two years, but Brenda told the Ham&High that, because it will mean levelling the ground, it is a costly project.

She said: "It's £45,000 we need, and that's quite a considerable amount.

"The PTA has been fundraising, and now, hopefully, we might be in a position to pass the target at the fair."

The summer fair, taking place on Saturday at the school between midday and 4pm, will feature an outdoor funfair - including a bouncy castle and food stalls.

Inside there will be a number of other stalls, while attendees will have the chance to win prizes - the most eye-catching of which is a dinner for two worth in excess of £300.

For the headteacher, though, the highlight will be seeing the "jolly jars" - decorated jam jars created by schoolchildren. They are sold at the fair.

Entry to the fair is £2 for adults and kids aged 12 or older. Under-12s go free.