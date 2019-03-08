Arsenal legend Robert Pires helps open 3G pitch at Fleet Primary

Robert Pires, Camden's Cllr Richard Cotton and Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus, opens a new 3G football pitch at Fleet Primary in Hampstead. Picture: Football Foundation / Jody Kingzett Archant

Arsenal legend Robert Pires went back to school last week to help kids at Fleet Primary in try out their skills on a new 3G pitch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Arsenal title-winner- turned up at the Fleet Road school to open the new pitch on Friday November 1. Paid for by a Football Foundation grant and contributions from Camden Council and the Arsenal Foundation, the plastic surface replaces the school's 20 year-old macadam pitch.

You may also want to watch:

New floodlights and a disability access ramp have also been installed.

The Arsenal legend said: "To see lots of smiles on the faces of the kids playing here shows us why it is so important to have these facilities."

Don McGibbon, headteacher at Fleet Primary said: "We are very excited by this development. The children have loved using the pitch since it opened and we want to say a huge thanks to the funders who made this possible."