Acland Burghley: School on the lookout for alumni to inspire current pupils

Prefects at Acland Burghley School in 1957. Picture: Acland Burghley School Archant

Are you in this picture? If so, your old school wants your help.

Acland Burghley School has teamed up with a national charity in hope of reconnecting with alumni to give pupils the best work experience opportunities possible.

They are looking for ex-students - like these 1957 prefects - to get back in touch.

The Tufnell Park school has partnered with charity Future First to build its alumni network.

The school's head Nicholas John said: "This year we have been working hard securing aspirational work experience places for our students.

"Acland Burghley has such talented students - both past and present. Getting today's students to link up with former students who are now successful adults will help them on their journey to success."

If you can help out, contact Yana Markey at ymarkey@aclandburghley.camden.sch.uk