Logo

Abacus School: Department for Education still backing Free School's move to old Hampstead Police station

PUBLISHED: 19:45 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:55 11 June 2019

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

Archant

The Department for Education (DfE) has backed the controversial Abacus Free School's move to Hampstead's old police station.

The side entrance on Downshire Hill to the former Hampstead Police Station, which Abacus Belsize Primary want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry TaylorThe side entrance on Downshire Hill to the former Hampstead Police Station, which Abacus Belsize Primary want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

This comes after the board of governors at the state-funded New End Primary took the unusual step of encouraging parents and carers to object to plans to convert the old police station for the homeless school.

New End Primary's chair of governors Linda Davies signed the letter which was sent out last week.

Ms Davies justified sending the letter, saying: "It is introducing a new school into Hampstead at the wrong time and in the wrong place.

"Obviously the Governors of New End School don't want to do anything that would harm other existing schools, as they face the same financial squeeze as us. But we wanted parents to understand that opening yet another primary school in Hampstead would make things worse for everyone."

Ms Davies explained that she "had to look out for New End" and cited the falling birth-rate in Hampstead and Belsize Park, as well as Camden Council planning guidance which warns against new schools or expansions in the area.

She also explained that the governors "had nothing against Abacus".

You may also want to watch:

But co-founder of the free school and campaigner Linda Grove told this newspaper: "I was apalled that the governors of New End canvassed parents to object against another state school. They know the history of Abacus and the reason it was founded to deal with the 'black hole' in Belsize!"

Despite the school-on-school warfare, a DfE spokesperson backed Abacus.

They said: "Abacus is an outstanding school that is already very popular with parents, despite having to open in temporary accommodation.

"It is only right that the Government continues to support the school's move to a permanent building and the former police station is the most suitable site in the area for the school."

The planning application has been opposed by a number of other local groups, including the Heath and Hampstead Society.

After a consultation last year, it has submitted plans to Camden Council in May to turn the empty old police station into a school for 210 pupils.

Previous plans for a 420-pupil site were rejected in 2016 because of "over development."

Most Read

Homophobic N31 bus assault: Fifth arrest following ‘disgusting attack’ in Camden

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Christopher Slamon: Family of swimmer who died in Hampstead Heath pond on Saturday pay tribute

Chris Slamon. Picture: Slamon Family/Stockwool Architects

Gondar Reservoir: Planning inspector blocks developer’s appeal to build retirement village in West Hampstead

Members of the Gondar & Agamamnon Residents Association oppose development of the reservoir on Gondar Gardens, from left David Yass, Clare Durwood, Peter Sprinz, Hugh & Christine McCormick and Abigail Poulard.

Sheiku Adams death: Burglars who broke into man’s Kentish Town home acquitted of manslaughter

Sheiku Adams died after falling from a third-floor window. Picture: Met Police

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Jeremy Hunt marks Gabriella’s 5th birthday with renewed demand for her mum’s release

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt meets Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Most Read

Homophobic N31 bus assault: Fifth arrest following ‘disgusting attack’ in Camden

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Christopher Slamon: Family of swimmer who died in Hampstead Heath pond on Saturday pay tribute

Chris Slamon. Picture: Slamon Family/Stockwool Architects

Gondar Reservoir: Planning inspector blocks developer’s appeal to build retirement village in West Hampstead

Members of the Gondar & Agamamnon Residents Association oppose development of the reservoir on Gondar Gardens, from left David Yass, Clare Durwood, Peter Sprinz, Hugh & Christine McCormick and Abigail Poulard.

Sheiku Adams death: Burglars who broke into man’s Kentish Town home acquitted of manslaughter

Sheiku Adams died after falling from a third-floor window. Picture: Met Police

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Jeremy Hunt marks Gabriella’s 5th birthday with renewed demand for her mum’s release

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt meets Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal’s Roord earns Dutch World Cup rewards

A general view of the match ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup (pic John Walton/PA)

Arsenal transfer rumours: Italian football writer Matthew Santangelo on Gunners targets Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet

Sampdoria's Dennis Praet (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the pre-season friendly match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Ginola and Lineker lead the tributes for Spurs legend Edinburgh

Justin Edinburgh (back row, third from the left) celebrates with his Tottenham Hotspur team-mates after winning the 1991 FA Cup (pic: David Giles/PA).

Brown delighted with Hampstead after another victory

Ben Frazier of Hampstead CC during North Middlesex CC vs Hampstead CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Park Road on 25th May 2019

Eriksen on target for Denmark in comfortable win

Denmark players celebrate after scoring during their Euro 2020 Group D qualifying campaign (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists