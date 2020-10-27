Logo

Abacus planning inquiry set to conclude on October 29

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 October 2020

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

After delays to accommodate a site visit and an examination of how the old Hampstead police station, the planning inquiry which will see the future of Abacus Belsize Primary School decided is set to conclude on October 29.

The planning inspector Paul Jackson visited the site of the old police station in Rosslyn Hill on October 21. A day earlier, the inquiry had heard arguments about heritage and more about the environmental impact of moving the free school into the empty police premises.  READ MORE: Experts argue over ‘unacceptable’ air quality at school’s proposed site

On October 29, lawyers for Camden Council and Anthem Schools Trust – of which Abacus is a part – will conclude their arguments, with representatives from the Hampstead Community for Responsible Development also speaking.

Mr Jackson will then close the inquiry and begin deliberating as to whether to overturn Camden’s November 2019 decision to block planning permission for the school’s plan to move to Hampstead.

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

