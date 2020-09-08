Abacus Belsize Primary School: Planning inquiry to begin next week
PUBLISHED: 19:41 08 September 2020
Archant
The long-running saga over the future of the old Hampstead Police Station will continue next week, as a planning inquiry begins into Abacus Belsize Primary School’s bid to move in.
Legal teams for the school, Camden Council and groups including Hampstead Committee for Responsible Development (HCRD) will fight it out in a four-day virtual hearing from September 15.
You may also want to watch:
The Department for Education and Abacus’ academy trust, Anthem, hope to overturn the council’s rejection of the move for the second time last November
Abacus is currently based in Camley Street. Plans for a 210-pupil school in the old police station were rejected over concerns about noise, air pollution, traffic and damage to the heritage of the Grade-II listed building.
Alex Shinder, secretary of HCRD, refused to be drawn ahead of the hearing - but thanked the Heath and Hampstead Society and local residents’ associations for their support.
The Department for Education declined to comment.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.