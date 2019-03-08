A-level results day: Camden School for Girls pupils 'delighted' with grades as head pays tribute to 'lovely year group'

Alice Monaghan from Camden School for Girls is off to Cambridge to study medicine. Picture: Sam Volpe Archant

A-level results day at Camden School for Girls in Sandall Road saw students more than stand-up to the test set by new "harder" exams - with one successful teen off to Cambridge on the back of project researching sarin gas poisoning.

Jacob Freedland bagged an A* and two As and Camden School for Girls and has a jam-packed gap year planned. Picture: Sam Volpe Jacob Freedland bagged an A* and two As and Camden School for Girls and has a jam-packed gap year planned. Picture: Sam Volpe

The school's headteacher Elizabeth Kitcatt said she was "delighted" with the results which saw almost 44 per cent of exam entries awarded an A* or an A.

Excited pupils are now off to study at some of the country's best art colleges and universities.

Ms Kitcatt said the school was sending 14 pupils to Oxford or Cambridge this year, "roughly the same number as usual".

One such teenager is Alice Monaghan, 18, who managed a staggering three A*s, in maths, chemistry and biology, along with top marks in an extended project qualification (EPQ) in which she delved into how to deal with sarin gas.

Camden School for Girls pupils Mia Burgher, Jemima Darling and Felix Myhill are all celebrating A-level results. Picture: Sam Volpe Camden School for Girls pupils Mia Burgher, Jemima Darling and Felix Myhill are all celebrating A-level results. Picture: Sam Volpe

Alice told the Ham&High: "There's a lot of disbelief right now. I am so relieved, I was able to talk about the EPQ in my university interview, being able to do that really helped.

"Now I'm just excited to start in October."

Ella Williamson and Lola Monaghan, both 18, scored A*s in their art and design course and are now set to begin foundation courses at Kingston and Camberwell art colleges, respectively.

Ella Williamson and Lola Monaghan are both off to art school from Camden School for Girls. Picture: Sam Volpe Ella Williamson and Lola Monaghan are both off to art school from Camden School for Girls. Picture: Sam Volpe

Ella told this paper she had been chilled out heading into results day as she had an unconditional offer for her course.

She said: "Everyone gets really stressed, but I think you once you sit the exams there's not much you can do. Pretty sure that whatever happens, everyone will be able to make it work."

Another celebrating student was Jacob Freedland, 18, who bagged and A* and two As - and has put off university to go travelling. He's set to volunteer during the forthcoming US election campaign and spend time on a politics course in Israel.

Meanwhile, Mia Burgher was stunned to pick up two As and B which mean she can head to Manchester to study philosophy. She was celebrating with friends Jemima Darling (A*AB) and Felix Myhill - who's off to Bristol for a biology course after getting an A* and two As.

Camden School for Girls pupil Henna Von Daniken celebrating with her mum Rosalind Glasgow. Picture: Sam Volpe Camden School for Girls pupil Henna Von Daniken celebrating with her mum Rosalind Glasgow. Picture: Sam Volpe

Ms Kitcatt added to this newspaper: "There was a lot of worry about the exams being harder but they've coped really well and performed excellently.

"They've been a great year generally, and it's lovely to see them do so well."

Overall, 125 pupils picked up three or more A*-B grades, with 3.5per cent getting straight A*s.