A-level results day 2019: Harris Academy St John's Wood celebrates visually impaired student's success
PUBLISHED: 17:38 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 15 August 2019
Archant
Harris Academy St John's Wood has a new senior management team in post, and they had some incredible A-level success stories to celebrate.
One of the top performers this year was Shahin Nawabi, who is visually impaired.
Shahin wowed staff with his BTEC results - he scored a distinction in business and merits in both IT and art - and this means he can head off to the University of East London.
There he is planning to study an accountancy and finance course.
Another stand-out was Saif Ali Khan, the youngest person in his school year.
Still only 17, he scored two Bs in addition to a distinction in sport.
As such, he's off to the University of Hertfordshire to study sports management.
Other academic stars include Matondo Wazimbuka, who earned ABB and plans to go on to City University to study media communications and sociology, and Sara Ahmed - who gained an amazing two A*s and two As and heads to LSE to read history.