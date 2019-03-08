Logo

A-level results day 2019: Harris Academy St John's Wood celebrates visually impaired student's success

PUBLISHED: 17:38 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 15 August 2019

Visually impaired Shahin Nawabi (left) and Saif Ali Khan, (right). Shahin plans to go to the University of East London to study accountancy and finance. Saif is going to University of Hertfordshire to do a sports management course. Picture: Polly Hancock

Visually impaired Shahin Nawabi (left) and Saif Ali Khan, (right). Shahin plans to go to the University of East London to study accountancy and finance. Saif is going to University of Hertfordshire to do a sports management course. Picture: Polly Hancock

Harris Academy St John's Wood has a new senior management team in post, and they had some incredible A-level success stories to celebrate.

Harris Academy St John's Wood students Nohaila Touil, Asiila Sharif, Adna Osman, Sara Ahmed, Jamila Dahdouh and Hebah Mirza with their A-level results. Picture: Polly HancockHarris Academy St John's Wood students Nohaila Touil, Asiila Sharif, Adna Osman, Sara Ahmed, Jamila Dahdouh and Hebah Mirza with their A-level results. Picture: Polly Hancock

One of the top performers this year was Shahin Nawabi, who is visually impaired.

Shahin wowed staff with his BTEC results - he scored a distinction in business and merits in both IT and art - and this means he can head off to the University of East London.

There he is planning to study an accountancy and finance course.

Top marks for Mariam Mohammed, whose AAB results brought a smile to staff at Harris Academy St John's Wood. Picture: Polly HancockTop marks for Mariam Mohammed, whose AAB results brought a smile to staff at Harris Academy St John's Wood. Picture: Polly Hancock

Another stand-out was Saif Ali Khan, the youngest person in his school year.

Still only 17, he scored two Bs in addition to a distinction in sport.

As such, he's off to the University of Hertfordshire to study sports management.

After a cracking two A*s and two As, Harris Academy St John's Wood's Sara Ahmed will study history at LSE. Picture: Polly HancockAfter a cracking two A*s and two As, Harris Academy St John's Wood's Sara Ahmed will study history at LSE. Picture: Polly Hancock

Other academic stars include Matondo Wazimbuka, who earned ABB and plans to go on to City University to study media communications and sociology, and Sara Ahmed - who gained an amazing two A*s and two As and heads to LSE to read history.

Harris Academy's Matondo Wazimbuka got ABB and plans to go on to City University to study media communications and sociology. Picture: Polly HancockHarris Academy's Matondo Wazimbuka got ABB and plans to go on to City University to study media communications and sociology. Picture: Polly Hancock

