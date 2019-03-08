A-level results day 2019: South Hampstead High School head pays tribute to 'amazing class of 2019' after slew of top grades

More than half of students at South Hampstead High School (SHHS) opened their A-level results to find just A* or A grades.

Headteacher Victoria Bingham was delighted with the school's success, saying a "phenomenal" 56 per cent of pupils got the top marks.

The results have secured students places at top universities, both in the UK and overseas, to pursue a diverse range of courses.

High-achievers included Alisha O'Brien-Coker. Alisha, who got a bursary to attend SHHS, scored a clean sweep of As and A*s and is now set for Edinburgh University's history course.

She said she wanted to highlight how much help the school's bursary scheme had been.

Emma Pouland, who got three A*s and will go to Durham to study geography, and Anne Alexander who's heading to the London School of Economics to study politics and economics on the back of two A*s and an A.

Mrs Bingham said she was delighted with the "amazing class of 2019" and added: "I'm delighted for the girls. This is our best set of A-level results, with more students than ever achieving the very top grades.

"Despite the national headlines claiming that boys are outperforming girls, our sixth form leavers are emphatically bucking the trend."

