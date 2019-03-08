Logo

A-level results day 2019: South Hampstead High School head pays tribute to 'amazing class of 2019' after slew of top grades

PUBLISHED: 15:48 15 August 2019

Pupils celebrate their success in A-Level results at South Hampstead High School. Picture: Polly Hancock

Pupils celebrate their success in A-Level results at South Hampstead High School. Picture: Polly Hancock

More than half of students at South Hampstead High School (SHHS) opened their A-level results to find just A* or A grades.

Alisha O'Brien-Coker, a bursary student at South Hampstead High School who's As and A*s mean she's off to Edinburgh University. Picture: South Hampstead High SchoolAlisha O'Brien-Coker, a bursary student at South Hampstead High School who's As and A*s mean she's off to Edinburgh University. Picture: South Hampstead High School

Headteacher Victoria Bingham was delighted with the school's success, saying a "phenomenal" 56 per cent of pupils got the top marks.

The results have secured students places at top universities, both in the UK and overseas, to pursue a diverse range of courses.

High-achievers included Alisha O'Brien-Coker. Alisha, who got a bursary to attend SHHS, scored a clean sweep of As and A*s and is now set for Edinburgh University's history course.

Four A*s for Zaria McClement mean the South Hampstead High School pupil will head to St Anne's College, Oxford. Picture: Polly HancockFour A*s for Zaria McClement mean the South Hampstead High School pupil will head to St Anne's College, Oxford. Picture: Polly Hancock

She said she wanted to highlight how much help the school's bursary scheme had been.

Emma Pouland, who got three A*s and will go to Durham to study geography, and Anne Alexander who's heading to the London School of Economics to study politics and economics on the back of two A*s and an A.

Mrs Bingham said she was delighted with the "amazing class of 2019" and added: "I'm delighted for the girls. This is our best set of A-level results, with more students than ever achieving the very top grades.

South Hampstead High School's Normandie Hincks got four A*s in her A-levels and will now study biology at Imperial College London. Picture: Polly HancockSouth Hampstead High School's Normandie Hincks got four A*s in her A-levels and will now study biology at Imperial College London. Picture: Polly Hancock

"Despite the national headlines claiming that boys are outperforming girls, our sixth form leavers are emphatically bucking the trend."

South Hampstead High School's Laura Lee is off to Bath to study psychology. Picture: Polly HancockSouth Hampstead High School's Laura Lee is off to Bath to study psychology. Picture: Polly Hancock

South Hampstead High School teacher Claire Waghorn with Emma Pouland, who got three A*s and will go to Durham to study geography, and Anne Alexander, who got two A*s and an A is headed for LSE's politics and economics course. Picture: Polly HancockSouth Hampstead High School teacher Claire Waghorn with Emma Pouland, who got three A*s and will go to Durham to study geography, and Anne Alexander, who got two A*s and an A is headed for LSE's politics and economics course. Picture: Polly Hancock

Friederike Liese celebrates three As and an A* at South Hampstead High School's A-level results day. Picture: Polly HancockFriederike Liese celebrates three As and an A* at South Hampstead High School's A-level results day. Picture: Polly Hancock

