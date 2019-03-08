Logo

A-level results day: LaSWAP sixth form pupils over the moon and 'off to Nando's' - while staff celebrate strong maths results

PUBLISHED: 14:22 15 August 2019

Camden education chief Cllr Angela Mason with star LaSWAP pupil Abel Ayettey. Picture: Sam Volpe

Camden education chief Cllr Angela Mason with star LaSWAP pupil Abel Ayettey. Picture: Sam Volpe

Archant

Teachers and pupils at the LaSWAP sixth form consortium were thrilled with their exam results this year - and especially pleased to score well in new maths exams.

Students and LaSWAP celebrate A-level results. Picture: Sam VolpeStudents and LaSWAP celebrate A-level results. Picture: Sam Volpe

LaSWAP - a combination of La Sainte Union, Parliament Hill, William Ellis and Acland Burghley schools - has over 400 students in a year group, and this year was a "strong year", one senior teacher said.

Results day was great news for Beritan Kahye, 18, who went to Acland Burghley before sixth form.

She hugely outperformed her predicted grades and turned expectations of three Cs into a fantastic return of and A and two Bs in history, psychology and media.

She told this newspaper: "I was shocked! I was so prepared for clearing - I had the number in my phone already.

Ollie Mohammed, who earned a double distinction grade in his applied science course and is now heading to do an engineering course at Brunel University. Picture: Sam VolpeOllie Mohammed, who earned a double distinction grade in his applied science course and is now heading to do an engineering course at Brunel University. Picture: Sam Volpe

"I had to work quite hard and put the effort in, but it's paid off."

Beritan is off to study criminology in Greenwich.

Another top performer was Abel Ayettey, who has a place at Christchurch college at the University of Oxford to do a maths course. Abel achieved A*A*A in maths, further maths and physics.

He told the Ham&High: "It feels pretty good and exciting. It was pretty tough, doing the first new exams and not having much by way of resources. I'm hoping Oxford will open up opportunities."

Jess Hadden-Hampston from LaSWAP is heading for Ravensbourne Art College in Greenwich after some stellar A-level scores Picture: Sam VolpeJess Hadden-Hampston from LaSWAP is heading for Ravensbourne Art College in Greenwich after some stellar A-level scores Picture: Sam Volpe

You may also want to watch:

And how is he planning to celebrate? Abel said: "We're off to Nando's I think with friends."

Ollie Mohammed is delighted too. After getting an incredible 'double distinction' in his applied science course, he's now got a place to study engineering at Brunel University. He said: "I'm really excited and I feel like I've achieved in a lot of ways.

"I never thought I would get to Brunel."

Vinesh Mohan Raj from LaSWAP is off to study digital media at the University of Middlesex. Picture: Sam VolpeVinesh Mohan Raj from LaSWAP is off to study digital media at the University of Middlesex. Picture: Sam Volpe

Nicholas John, the headteacher at Acland Burghley, told this newspaper: "We are absolutely thrilled. We have a comprehensive set of results, lots of kids off to top universities and a brilliant range of outcomes. "We've got 44 per cent of results being A*-B, which is incredible for a provider of our size.

"And we've made maths into a real strength, which is great for us."

Camden Council's cabinet lead for education Cllr Angela Mason was also at LaSWAP to join the celebrations.

She said: "It's been great this year. Everyone's done well and the results are wonderful. I know the schools are thrilled, particularly in maths which I know there's been worry about."

"The new buildings they have here are a real tribute to the centre."

Most Read

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Spurs attacker Lamela hails ‘unbelievable’ Lo Celso

New Spurs signing Giovani Lo Celso is paraded to fans prior to the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

16-year-old stabbed to death in Regent’s Park Estate

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil’s home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Charles Dickens’ Camden: Hiding out in Hampstead, bemoaning the coming of the railway, and more literary links

The railway coming to Camden Town featured strikingly in Dicken's Dombey and Son. Picture: Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre

Most Read

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Spurs attacker Lamela hails ‘unbelievable’ Lo Celso

New Spurs signing Giovani Lo Celso is paraded to fans prior to the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

16-year-old stabbed to death in Regent’s Park Estate

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil’s home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Charles Dickens’ Camden: Hiding out in Hampstead, bemoaning the coming of the railway, and more literary links

The railway coming to Camden Town featured strikingly in Dicken's Dombey and Son. Picture: Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs Women ready for life in Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Women celebrate a goal (pic: Wu's Photography).

I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)

North Middlesex focused and ready for battle against Richmond

Max Harris of North Middlesex helped his team defeat Richmond in the T20 Cup earlier this year (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Cricket: Sowter wants more red-ball success at Middlesex

Nathan Sowter in bowling action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hampstead & Westminster’s Calnan delighted to earn England call for EuroHockey Championships

England's Will Calnan (pic England Hockey)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists