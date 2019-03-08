A-level results day: LaSWAP sixth form pupils over the moon and 'off to Nando's' - while staff celebrate strong maths results

Teachers and pupils at the LaSWAP sixth form consortium were thrilled with their exam results this year - and especially pleased to score well in new maths exams.

LaSWAP - a combination of La Sainte Union, Parliament Hill, William Ellis and Acland Burghley schools - has over 400 students in a year group, and this year was a "strong year", one senior teacher said.

Results day was great news for Beritan Kahye, 18, who went to Acland Burghley before sixth form.

She hugely outperformed her predicted grades and turned expectations of three Cs into a fantastic return of and A and two Bs in history, psychology and media.

She told this newspaper: "I was shocked! I was so prepared for clearing - I had the number in my phone already.

"I had to work quite hard and put the effort in, but it's paid off."

Beritan is off to study criminology in Greenwich.

Another top performer was Abel Ayettey, who has a place at Christchurch college at the University of Oxford to do a maths course. Abel achieved A*A*A in maths, further maths and physics.

He told the Ham&High: "It feels pretty good and exciting. It was pretty tough, doing the first new exams and not having much by way of resources. I'm hoping Oxford will open up opportunities."

And how is he planning to celebrate? Abel said: "We're off to Nando's I think with friends."

Ollie Mohammed is delighted too. After getting an incredible 'double distinction' in his applied science course, he's now got a place to study engineering at Brunel University. He said: "I'm really excited and I feel like I've achieved in a lot of ways.

"I never thought I would get to Brunel."

Nicholas John, the headteacher at Acland Burghley, told this newspaper: "We are absolutely thrilled. We have a comprehensive set of results, lots of kids off to top universities and a brilliant range of outcomes. "We've got 44 per cent of results being A*-B, which is incredible for a provider of our size.

"And we've made maths into a real strength, which is great for us."

Camden Council's cabinet lead for education Cllr Angela Mason was also at LaSWAP to join the celebrations.

She said: "It's been great this year. Everyone's done well and the results are wonderful. I know the schools are thrilled, particularly in maths which I know there's been worry about."

"The new buildings they have here are a real tribute to the centre."