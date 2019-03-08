A-level results day 2019: King Alfred School celebrates success of 'well-rounded bunch'

Monica and George from the King Alfred School celebrating their A-level results. Picture: King Alfred School Archant

There were "smiles all round" at King Alfred School in Golders Green today as the school digested a stellar set of A-level results which saw 92 per cent of students achieve A* to C grades.

Amelia and Monica celebrate with the King Alfred School's head of languages Camilla Parsons. Picture: The King Alfred School Amelia and Monica celebrate with the King Alfred School's head of languages Camilla Parsons. Picture: The King Alfred School

The school's headteacher Robert Lobatto said "A-levels are not easy, and these results show that the focus and effort our students have put in has really paid off.

"We're proud of all our A level students and can't wait to see what they do next."

One pleased student is KCL-bound Monica - who is off to study a liberal arts course.

After opening an envelope with an A*, A and B in it, she said: "I would like to thank my teachers and the school for pushing me when I needed motivation. I'm really looking forward to going to uni."

Ania Herbut, Head of Sixth Form said "The students should be very proud of these great exam results and everything else they've achieved during their time at King Alfred.

"They are a really well rounded bunch whose confidence and abilities will carry them far. Well done!'