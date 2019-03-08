A-level results day: Hornsey Sixth Form College head praises 'young people who will change the world'
PUBLISHED: 17:02 15 August 2019
Archant
"We pride ourselves on developing young people who will change the world. This faith is repaid by these amazing results."
Superlatives abounded from Hornsey Sixth Form College's headteacher Kuljit Rahelu as students picked up A-level results.
The Crouch End sixth form, attached to Hornsey School for Girls was trumpeting strong pass rates across subjects - with more than one in five students getting an A or an A* in history and 30 per cent doing so in English literature.
Top performers included Kate Carson - who scored an A* and two As, Chuk Mbanye with an A and two Cs, and Emmanuella Heymenn who leaves school with grades of ABB.
Ms Rahelu, added: "It is difficult to sum up in words how proud I am of our students and exceptional staff team. "These results are an indicator of how hard everyone works to ensure our students have a successful stepping stone to the future fields they aspire to join."