Logo

A-level results day: Hornsey Sixth Form College head praises 'young people who will change the world'

PUBLISHED: 17:02 15 August 2019

Celebrating Hornsey Sixth Form College's A-level students with the headteacher Kuljit Rahelu and Haringey's assistant director for schools Eveleen Riordan. Picture: HSFG

Celebrating Hornsey Sixth Form College's A-level students with the headteacher Kuljit Rahelu and Haringey's assistant director for schools Eveleen Riordan. Picture: HSFG

Archant

"We pride ourselves on developing young people who will change the world. This faith is repaid by these amazing results."

A band of celebrating A-level students at Hornsey Sixth Form College. Picture: HSFGA band of celebrating A-level students at Hornsey Sixth Form College. Picture: HSFG

Superlatives abounded from Hornsey Sixth Form College's headteacher Kuljit Rahelu as students picked up A-level results.

You may also want to watch:

The Crouch End sixth form, attached to Hornsey School for Girls was trumpeting strong pass rates across subjects - with more than one in five students getting an A or an A* in history and 30 per cent doing so in English literature.

Top performers included Kate Carson - who scored an A* and two As, Chuk Mbanye with an A and two Cs, and Emmanuella Heymenn who leaves school with grades of ABB.

Ms Rahelu, added: "It is difficult to sum up in words how proud I am of our students and exceptional staff team. "These results are an indicator of how hard everyone works to ensure our students have a successful stepping stone to the future fields they aspire to join."

Most Read

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Spurs attacker Lamela hails ‘unbelievable’ Lo Celso

New Spurs signing Giovani Lo Celso is paraded to fans prior to the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

16-year-old stabbed to death in Regent’s Park Estate

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

Charles Dickens’ Camden: Hiding out in Hampstead, bemoaning the coming of the railway, and more literary links

The railway coming to Camden Town featured strikingly in Dicken's Dombey and Son. Picture: Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil’s home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Most Read

Camden High Street: Armed police detain suspected drug-dealer in rush hour sting

Armed police in Camden High Street. Picture: Tom Miles

Spurs attacker Lamela hails ‘unbelievable’ Lo Celso

New Spurs signing Giovani Lo Celso is paraded to fans prior to the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

16-year-old stabbed to death in Regent’s Park Estate

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

Charles Dickens’ Camden: Hiding out in Hampstead, bemoaning the coming of the railway, and more literary links

The railway coming to Camden Town featured strikingly in Dicken's Dombey and Son. Picture: Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre

Two men charged with public order offences after incident at Mesut Ozil’s home

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

‘Outsiders’ Hampstead looking to keep on roll

Hampstead captain Matt Watson in the field (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Spurs Women ready for life in Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Women celebrate a goal (pic: Wu's Photography).

I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)

North Middlesex focused and ready for battle against Richmond

Max Harris of North Middlesex helped his team defeat Richmond in the T20 Cup earlier this year (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Cricket: Sowter wants more red-ball success at Middlesex

Nathan Sowter in bowling action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists