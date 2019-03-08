Logo

A-level results day: Haverstock School pupils celebrating university success

PUBLISHED: 17:25 15 August 2019

Rui Costeira from Haverstock School is off to Kings College London in London to study physics after two As and a B in his A-levels. Picture: Haverstock School

Rui Costeira from Haverstock School is off to Kings College London in London to study physics after two As and a B in his A-levels. Picture: Haverstock School

Every student who applied to university from Haverstock School in Chalk Farm has got a place after a positive A-level results day.

Two As and a B mean Ifthiaz Miah is off to City University to study law.Picture: Haverstock SchoolTwo As and a B mean Ifthiaz Miah is off to City University to study law.Picture: Haverstock School

The headteacher, James Hadley, paid tribute to the school's careers network and praised the hard work of pupils at the Haverstock Hill school.

Stand-out pupils included Rui Costeira and Ifthiaz Miah.

Rui is off to King's College London in London to study physics after bagging two As and a B. His subjects were physics, maths and chemistry.

Ifthiaz got the same grades in economics, politics, and sociology.

He's now off to do a law course at City University.

Mr Hadley said: "We are delighted that our students' hard work has been rewarded.

With these fantastic qualifications combined with the experience that they have gained from the award-winning Haverstock Career Network, they are fully equipped to be successful in the next stage of their lives.

"Well done to them all!"

