A-level results day: Haverstock School pupils celebrating university success
PUBLISHED: 17:25 15 August 2019
Archant
Every student who applied to university from Haverstock School in Chalk Farm has got a place after a positive A-level results day.
The headteacher, James Hadley, paid tribute to the school's careers network and praised the hard work of pupils at the Haverstock Hill school.
Stand-out pupils included Rui Costeira and Ifthiaz Miah.
Rui is off to King's College London in London to study physics after bagging two As and a B. His subjects were physics, maths and chemistry.
Ifthiaz got the same grades in economics, politics, and sociology.
He's now off to do a law course at City University.
Mr Hadley said: "We are delighted that our students' hard work has been rewarded.
With these fantastic qualifications combined with the experience that they have gained from the award-winning Haverstock Career Network, they are fully equipped to be successful in the next stage of their lives.
"Well done to them all!"