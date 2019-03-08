Logo

A-level results 2019: Camden Council celebrates improvements in grades despite exam changes

PUBLISHED: 10:34 16 August 2019

Cllr Angela Mason with students and staff at LaSWAP. Picture: Justin Thomas / Camden Council

Camden Council has praised the borough's A-level cohort - who yesterday picked up their results.

Cllr Angela Mason, Camden Council's cabinet member for education. Picture: Sam VolpeCllr Angela Mason, Camden Council's cabinet member for education. Picture: Sam Volpe

The town hall said that provisional statistics showed the on average, results this year were an improvement on last year.

Yesterday, 98.1 per cent of exam entries in the borough scored an A* to E grade, slightly above the national average of 97.5pc.

More than four out of five students achieved three A* to E scores.

Cllr Angela Mason. the council's lead for children and families congratulated staff and students, saying: "Congratulations to students at LaSWAP and other Camden schools, as well as the brilliant teachers who support them."

Cllr Mason, who also told this newspaper she would be supportive of moving university applications to after exam results, added: "Young people from this borough are going onto some of our top universities after gaining some really impressive A-level results. However, this is a great set of results for young people of all abilities, including those following vocational pathways such as BTECs."

LaSWAP - the joint sixth form for four schools - saw 73pc of A-level get A* to C marks.

Meanwhile at Camden School for Girls - which had an "outstanding" set of results - Chhaya Lad, 18, is off to do her dream product design course after getting two As and a C.

Meanwhile, Regent High School's Muslima Bilkis achieved A, B, B grades in English literature, history and psychology and is now set to start at Queen Mary, University of London, reading history and politics.

And at Haverstock School, Rui Costeira is among the high achievers with two As and a B in physics, maths and chemistry.

