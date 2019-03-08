Revision tips for students

With the new school year just around the corner, many students will be need to start thinking about their GCSE or A Level exams in May and June, and how much revision they should be doing in the run up.

But when it comes down to it, many students may find it hard to motivate themselves and may be worrying about getting the right amount of revision done.

Here are ten tips and revision strategies that may help when it comes to settling into a routine and keeping stress at bay.

Ten revision tips

1. Draw up a revision timetable

A timetable is a good way to minimise exam stress. It ensures you have plenty of time to revise all the subjects you need to and gives you the chance to build in rest breaks and free time.

2. Take regular breaks from studying

If you find yourself sitting and getting more and more stressed you need to take a break. Go for a walk or take an hour to watch some television to take your mind off your stress.

3. Understand the basic facts

Read through your study material and highlight the most relevant facts. The first step is to get a good understanding of the basics.

4. Make summary notes

Making notes is by far the best way to memorise lots of information. We have all been there, sat down reading a textbook and lying to ourselves that the time is being used productively. The best way to memorise information is by making notes over and over again.

5. Think of codes to help you remember facts

If you need to remember ten points about a certain subject, memorise the first letter or word of each point which will prompt your memory.

6. Attempt past papers

Answer all past papers and practice papers that exist. When you get stuck, just relax and research the answer afterwards.

7. Organise one-on-one or group revision sessions with friends

This will deepen your understanding and will help you spot and fix some hidden weak points.

8. Revise in the morning

Research shows that you are more likely to do all the planned work if you start early.

9. Aim for 100 per cent

During the exams, don't panic. Aim for 100 per cent. You might not get 100 per cent, but raising it to that standard is a better mindset, which brings better results.

10. Look after yourself

Eat well. Sleep well and exercise. Going for a quick 30-minute jog, swim or brisk walk after a day of revision will make a huge difference to your wellbeing.