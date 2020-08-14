Logo

A Level results day: Camden Council education chief backs schools and pupils and town hall ‘will monitor’ impact of downgrading

PUBLISHED: 16:42 14 August 2020

Cllr Angela Mason. Picture: Sam Volpe

Cllr Angela Mason. Picture: Sam Volpe

Camden Council have promised to “monitor the situation” with regard to A Level grades where disadvantaged students may have been discriminated against.

The town hall said: “While there were reports across the country about discrepancies in grades awarded this year, with some students complaining of being unfairly downgraded in some subjects, many Camden students were pleased with their results and are now heading off to some of the country’s most prestigious universities.”

READ MORE: Impact of downgrading varies in north London, with some headteachers slamming Ofqual

And the council’s children and education chief, Cllr Angela Mason said: “This was undoubtedly a difficult and uncertain period for our young people, with many worried about being away from teachers, peers, and not being able to sit the exams they have been working hard towards.

“Despite these challenges, students have been able to adapt to learning at home and our schools have been doing amazing work to keep pupils engaged and supported throughout this crisis.

“I hope that with receiving these grades and qualifications – many of which look really impressive – local students can look forward to the future.”

