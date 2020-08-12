A Level results day 2020: The latest grades and reaction from schools in Hampstead and Highgate – and across Camden, Haringey and Barnet

Students from the LaSWAP consortium celebrate with Acland Burghley headteacher Nicholas John and Cllr Angela Mason. Picture: Sam Volpe Archant

For many young people in Hampstead, Highgate and the surrounding areas, today is a big day – will they get the A Level grades they need to move on to university or employment?

Of course, 2020 has been a year like no other, and there are huge national concerns about how grading will play out and whether it will be fair on the 17 and 18-year-olds who are opening envelopes today.

Throughout the day we will bring you the latest from schools around north London.

Whether young people are excelling in East Finchley or crying in Crouch End we’ll be doing our best to keep you apprised of what is going on in schools across the area.

If you live in the Ham&High’s areas of Camden, Barnet, Haringey and Westminster and want to make sure we’re covering the your success or that of someone you know, contact sam.volpe@Archant.co.uk

Otherwise, stay tuned, and keep your fingers crossed!

