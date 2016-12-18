ZFW’s Alexander Tofalides wins international gold medal - and the youngsters shine too

ZFW Fencing Club's Alex Tofalides (second from left) on the podium with his gold medal Archant

Alexander Tofalides, a member of Hampstead-based ZFW Fencing Club, has boosted his world ranking after winning the international Satellite foil competition in Antalya.

Amelie Tsang (left) and Carolina Stutchbury Amelie Tsang (left) and Carolina Stutchbury

Tofalides – who had top seeding after the first round – progressed comfortably to the final, where he faced the two-time world youth champion Martino Minuto, and he triumphed 15-13 to end the tournament with a +23 indicator.

His success followed that of Alexander Choupenitch, who recently finished in the top eight at the Grand Prix event in Turin, leaving three ZFW fencers – Richard Kruse, James-Andrew Davis and Choupenitch – in the top 20 in the world rankings.

Tofalides and Choupenitch will be among seven ZFW fencers who will be in action in the Leon Paul Cup at the University of East London on Sunday. They will be joined by Alexander Lloyd, Louis De Bazelaire, Matthew Abrahams, Peter Barwell and David Standen.

Meanwhile, the club’s youngsters secured a number of podium places at competitions in Bath, Newham and Rickmansworth.

Dylan Daniel (second from right) and Dario Stenbeck-Schiavo (second from left) on the podium at the Fencers Club London competition Dylan Daniel (second from right) and Dario Stenbeck-Schiavo (second from left) on the podium at the Fencers Club London competition

Carolina Stutchbury won gold and Amelie Tsang took the bronze as the two Under-11 girls took part in the Leon Paul Junior Series (LPJS) foil event in Bath.

Stutchbury was entered as the top seed and Tsang was listed second after the pool stage, in which 14 girls were entered, earning them byes to the final eight – and they both advanced to the semi-finals.

Tsang was then eliminated, losing her clash 10-5 against Isabella Johnson from Fencers Club London – but Stutchbury’s patience, intelligence and skill secured an 8-3 victory over Johnson in the final.

In the Under-11 boys’ event, Griffin Partridge-Hicks battled through a difficult field, showing good timing, tenacity and determination to secure silver.

More medals were forthcoming at the Newham Swords Junior Challenge in London. ZFW’s Leo Li Lim took the gold in the Under-12 category after overcoming Swindon’s Charlie Robins 10-6 in the final, and Tsang picked up another bronze.

Tsang also claimed second place in the overall series in the girls’ Under-12 age group, while David Sosnov won the boys’ Under-12 series.

The LPJS Fencers Club London competition yielded similar success. Dylan Daniel took gold in the Under-13 boys’ event, overcoming Salle Holyrood’s Jamie Cook 10-7 in the final, while Dario Stenbeck-Schiavo claimed a bronze.

Tsang was also in action once again – and she secured another silver after an agile display, while Stutchbury showed similar skill and bagged a bronze.

ZFW’s head coach Ziemek Wojciechowski said: “At ZFW we are trying to create a climate of hard work, intensity, professionalism and at the same time enjoyment.

“The Olympians who represent our club – Richard Kruse, James-Andrew Davis, Alexander Choupenitch and Gabriella Hopka-Varga – provide amazing inspiration for our younger warriors.”

ZFW, who are based at South Hampstead High School, meet on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The club welcomes anyone from the age of seven upwards. Visit the website at www.zfw-fencing.co.uk