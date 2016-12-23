ZFW Fencing Club’s hot streak continues as Choupenitch delivers another gold

Alexander Choupenitch (second from right), pictured with his trophy and the other medalists Archant

ZFW Fencing Club’s hot streak has continued after Alexander Choupenitch won the Leon Paul Cup at the University of East London.

The 22-year-old, who is known as ‘Sasha’, was part of the ZFW team that won the British Men’s Team Foil Championships for the third year running at the end of November – and another member of that trio, Alexander Tofalides, took gold at the international Satellite competition in Antalya earlier in December.

Choupenitch, who recently finished in the top eight at a Grand Prix event in Turin, has now secured another notable victory for ZFW, who are based at South Hampstead High School, having won the International Fencing Federation’s latest foil tournament, the Leon Paul Cup.

There were a record number of participants, with 202 fencers from 34 countries competing for the top prize – and Choupenitch won all of his fights in the first round, ensuring he was one of the 128 hopefuls who went through to the elimination stages.

The Czech seemed to be in trouble in the semi-final when he went five hits down against Kenta Suzumura from Japan, but he fought back to win 15-11.

Choupenitch went on to face former world youth champion Martino Minuto of Italy in the final – and again he triumphed 15-11 to take the gold.

He will join forces with Tofalides, four-time Olympian Richard Kruse and Alexander Lloyd as ZFW compete in the World Cup in Paris on January 20-21.

Meanwhile, youngsters Dylan Daniel, Dario Stenbeck-Shiavo, Zayd El-Saie and Rocco Fuchillo have been selected to represent England in international tournaments.