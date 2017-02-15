Search

Stunning comeback salvages draw for Hampstead & Westminster

06:00 15 February 2017

Sam French scored a last-minute equaliser for Hampstead & Wesminster at Brooklands. Picture: MARK CLEWS

Archant

Two goals in the final six minutes saw Hampstead & Westminster Hockey Club salvage a 3-3 draw at Brooklands Manchester University to salvage a 3-3 draw.

Hayley Turner got Hampstead & Westminster's only goal in the defeat at Harleston Magpies. Picture: MARK CLEWS

Trailing 3-1 Sam French started the comeback with a clam finish before waves of pressure brought a penalty corner in the final minute and Matt Guise-Brown slammed in the equalising goal.

Micheal Watt had opened the scoring for the visitors on 10 minutes.

Both teams had won their first Men’s Hockey League Premier Division game after the winter break and Hampstead were looking to cement their place in the top four.

Hampstead started the game well with Guise-Brown and Richard Smith distributing well from the back and the midfield linking up nicely to create a great deal of pressure on the home side.

But following Watt’s opener Hampstead seemed to struggle to keep hold of the ball and. as they so often do, Brooklands soaked up the pressure and launched a number of swift counter attacks.

They got their reward on 33 minutes with a penalty corner that was struck high into the net at the second attempt by Peter Flanagan.

Following the break the Manchester side were the quicker to settle and after several rash challenges from H&W, and the cards to go with them, Brooklands converted two penalty corners in quick succession.

But Hampstead rallied well and putting together some of their best hockey of the game, with long flowing moves and a pace the game had lacked since the break, the comeback was started and completed in stunning style.

It wasn’t enough to keep them in the top four as Beeston have jumped ahead of them.

And it is the Nottingham side who are next up for Hampstead when they travel to London on Sunday.

In the Investec Women’s Hockey League Conference East, the ladies were up against Harleston Magpies, the side directly above them in the table.

And they started slowly after the long drive and got caught out just eight minutes into the first half from a short corner.

And it got worse just 60 seconds later as the Magpies added a second.

It needed a change in the second half and it got one as Hampstead came out with plenty of fighting spirit.

Hayley Turner pulled one back 10 minutes into the half following some great team play but although they dominated possession they could find a second.

It wasn’t for the want of trying with many chances and two disallowed goals but it ended 2-1 and leaves them in fourth.

