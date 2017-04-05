Wyles ready to wow the Wembley crowd as Saracens hunt down home semi-final

Saracens' Chris Wyles believes Saracens are hitting form at just the right time ahead of the Wembley showdown with Harlequins. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA WIRE PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens winger Chris Wyles believes his side are primed and ready to go in the battle for a spot in the Aviva Premiership Final – starting with Saturday’s derby day encounter with Harlequins at Wembley Stadium.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Their recent form has been impressive; a 53-10 win over Bath put them back in the hunt for a home semi-final spot while Glasgow Warriors were dismissed at Allianz Park on Sunday in the European Challenge Cup.

The derby day fixture is expected to attract a huge crowd to Wembley with both sides looking to secure their place in the top four.

And Wyles believes his side cannot afford to take their foot off the gas.

“We always have big battles with Harlequins,” he said. “They are a really dangerous team so we are going to try and lift our game again on Saturday.

“When we lost to them earlier in the season, Harlequins were able to put pressure on us so we need to be better than we were.

“It is coming down to that part of the season now where there are semi-final spots up for grabs and home semi-finals too.

“It would be naïve of us to say that we do not want a home semi-final. We need to focus on our remaining games and take as many points as we can from them.

“With the quality of the sides in this league, there are many teams still playing for place in the top four.”

Saracens currently sit third in the league having won their last three Aviva Premiership fixtures after a brief slump saw them winless in three matches.

Wyles has his sights firmly set on Exeter Chiefs, one place ahead of the north London side, as the league season enters the final four rounds of fixtures.

He added: “Exeter have nudged ahead of us a little bit so we need to go out and perform on Saturday to keep the pressure on.

“It is obviously really exciting with a big crowd coming to Wembley for the game.

“It is really cool for us as players to play in such an iconic stadium and we want to put in a performance for all the fans.”