Search

Advanced search

Wallaby lock Will Skelton to re-join Saracens

PUBLISHED: 13:26 04 April 2017 | UPDATED: 13:26 04 April 2017

Will Skelton will rejoin Saracens in the summer on a two-year deal. Picture: RICHARD SELLERS/PA WIRE

Will Skelton will rejoin Saracens in the summer on a two-year deal. Picture: RICHARD SELLERS/PA WIRE

PA Wire/PA Images

Australian international Will Skelton will re-join Saracens on a permanent deal after impressing at Allianz Park earlier in the season.

Comment

Skelton made eight appearances for the Men in Black between December and January and has put pen to paper on a two-year deal to return to north London from the Sydney-based Waratahs at the end of the Super Rugby season.

The 24-year-old, who has been capped 18 times by the Wallabies, said he was excited to be returning to Saracens but said the decision wasn’t totally straight-forward.

He said: “This time around I am signing a longer-term deal so it’s been a really big decision and one I haven’t made lightly.

“It’s not easy leaving the Waratahs and the Wallabies - Darryl Gibson and Michael Cheika have been fantastic for my career so far and I want to thank them for everything they have done for me, on and off the field.

“Not being able to pull on the gold jersey while I am playing in England has made the decision especially difficult, but this is about family as much as it is football.

“My wife Kate and I are looking forward to working and living on the other side of the world, and everything that brings.”

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall was delighted to have got his man.

He said: “In a very short space of time here his contribution to the side was superb. He showed a real appetite to improve his game and he was very popular among all the players and staff.

“There’s still so much more to come from him, which is incredibly exciting for us as he is already a proven international player so we’re looking forward to welcoming him back later this year.”

Skelton becomes Saracens’ fourth signing for 2017/18 season, following the announcements that Wales international Liam Williams, Toulouse and France hooker Christopher Tolofua and Northampton Saints and England flanker Calum Clark will also be making the move to Allianz Park in the summer.

“We have identified a handful of players who we felt would improve what is now a stable and developing squad and we’re delighted to have been able to wrap up these signings for next season,” added McCall.

Keywords: Mark McCall Allianz United Kingdom Wales France Northampton London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Tottenham Ladies ready for first tilt at silverware after ‘fantastic’ performance against Coventry

15 minutes ago Neil Metcalfe

Karen Hills wants her Tottenham Hotspur Ladies to continue playing their fast-tempo football – as she eyes the first shot at silverware.

Wallaby lock Will Skelton to re-join Saracens

13:26 Neil Metcalfe

Australian international Will Skelton will re-join Saracens on a permanent deal after impressing at Allianz Park earlier in the season.

Skolars beaten by late try

13:14 Andrew Jackson

League One Cup quarter-final: Oxford 24 London Skolars 20

Consistency the key for Hendon if they are to emulate Old Streetonians next season

11:43 Neil Metcalfe

Hendon Rugby Club already know what it will take if they are to be the ones celebrating promotion next season – consistency.

Rifat’s goal keeps play-off hopes alive for Wingate & Finchley and sends Grays Athletic down

06:00 Andy Gerlis

Ahmet Rifat’s solitary goal was enough to see Wingate & Finchley to their first win in five games – and confirm relegation for Grays Athletic.

Dramatic finish gives UCSOB hope ahead of last day showdown

Yesterday, 18:00 Neil Metcalfe

Despite falling to a 44-22 defeat at home to Barnet Elizabethans, two tries in the final two minutes gave UCS Old Boys what could prove to be a vital bonus point in their battle to beat the drop.

Tottenham Ladies put in top performance to defeat Coventry United

Yesterday, 13:49 Khalid Karimullah

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies took another step towards the Women’s Premier League South title with a 2-0 win over Coventry United – in what was arguably their best performance to date.

Vertonghen: Tottenham have winning mentality under Pochettino

Yesterday, 12:52

Defender pays tribute to boss after beating Burnley

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Tottenham captain focused on top-four fight not title

Janssen enjoying time at Tottenham

Wallaby lock Will Skelton to re-join Saracens

Consistency the key for Hendon if they are to emulate Old Streetonians next season

Skolars beaten by late try

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now