Wallaby lock Will Skelton to re-join Saracens

Will Skelton will rejoin Saracens in the summer on a two-year deal. Picture: RICHARD SELLERS/PA WIRE PA Wire/PA Images

Australian international Will Skelton will re-join Saracens on a permanent deal after impressing at Allianz Park earlier in the season.

Skelton made eight appearances for the Men in Black between December and January and has put pen to paper on a two-year deal to return to north London from the Sydney-based Waratahs at the end of the Super Rugby season.

The 24-year-old, who has been capped 18 times by the Wallabies, said he was excited to be returning to Saracens but said the decision wasn’t totally straight-forward.

He said: “This time around I am signing a longer-term deal so it’s been a really big decision and one I haven’t made lightly.

“It’s not easy leaving the Waratahs and the Wallabies - Darryl Gibson and Michael Cheika have been fantastic for my career so far and I want to thank them for everything they have done for me, on and off the field.

“Not being able to pull on the gold jersey while I am playing in England has made the decision especially difficult, but this is about family as much as it is football.

“My wife Kate and I are looking forward to working and living on the other side of the world, and everything that brings.”

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall was delighted to have got his man.

He said: “In a very short space of time here his contribution to the side was superb. He showed a real appetite to improve his game and he was very popular among all the players and staff.

“There’s still so much more to come from him, which is incredibly exciting for us as he is already a proven international player so we’re looking forward to welcoming him back later this year.”

Skelton becomes Saracens’ fourth signing for 2017/18 season, following the announcements that Wales international Liam Williams, Toulouse and France hooker Christopher Tolofua and Northampton Saints and England flanker Calum Clark will also be making the move to Allianz Park in the summer.

“We have identified a handful of players who we felt would improve what is now a stable and developing squad and we’re delighted to have been able to wrap up these signings for next season,” added McCall.