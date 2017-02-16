Vunipola return a boost for Saracens and England

Saracens' Mako Vunipola will return from a nine-week injury lay-off against Gloucester in the Aviva Premiership. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA WIRE PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens and England have been handed a boost after Mako Vunipola was declared fit to return from injury.

The loosehead prop has been missing for nine weeks with a knee injury but will pack down with the Allianz Park club when they head to Kingsholm on tomorrow (Friday) night to face Gloucester.

His is not the only return with Duncan Taylor included at full-back for his first start of the season.

Former Cherry and Whites skipper Jim Hamilton will be in the second row while Marcelo Bosch returns to the 13 jersey, allowing Brad Barritt to move to 12.

Promising youngster Max Malins continues his introduction to the first team with a second appearance on the bench.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Saracens will be screening the Aviva Premiership clash in the Hundred Club at Allianz Park from 6.30pm, complete with a curry buffet and a pint of Sarries ale.

Bar food will also be available to purchase.

Anyone planning to go should email supporterservices@saracens.net to confirm the numbers attending.

Saracens team to face Gloucester Rugby:

15 Duncan Taylor (94)

14 Chris Ashton (107)

13 Marcelo Bosch (87)

12 Brad Barritt (c) (187)

11 Mike Ellery (36)

10 Alex Lozowski (19)

9 Richard Wigglesworth (174)

1 Mako Vunipola (111)

2 Schalk Brits (190)

3 Juan Figallo (53)

4 Michael Rhodes (47)

5 Jim Hamilton (65)

6 Will Fraser (82)

7 Schalk Burger (18)

8 Jackson Wray (162)

Replacements:

16 Jared Saunders (42)

17 Richard Barrington (104)

18 Petrus Du Plessis (149)

19 Mark Flanagan (6)

20 Kelly Brown (147)

21 Ben Spencer (92)

22 Max Malins (2)

23 Matt Gallagher (8)