Search

Advanced search

UCS Old Boys climb off the bottom after beating Wasps in crucial relegation showdown

15:49 30 January 2017

Chris Bean scored UCS Old Boys' try. Picture: Nick Cook

Chris Bean scored UCS Old Boys' try. Picture: Nick Cook

Archant

UCS Old Boys have moved off the bottom and out of the drop zone in Herts/Middlesex Division One after beating Wasps 22-16 and leapfrogging their relegation rivals in a crucial clash on Saturday.

Comment

Chris Bean’s try was followed by a conversion and five penalties from Dan Stewart as Geoff Boxer’s home side threw their vanquished visitors into the solitary relegation place at the foot of the table.

UCS dominated the opening exchanges, making good yards through the forwards, and although turnovers at crucial moments relived the pressure, Bean eventually stepped inside off the flank and crashed through a number of tackles to score, while Stewart added the extras.

The sides traded penalty kicks after that, but Wasps then scored two unanswered tries – both of them unconverted – and went 13-10 up.

Yet Stewart continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over, with two more penalties leaving the teams all square at 16-16 heading into the interval – and his cool head and accuracy proved pivotal in the second half as two more kicks at goal decided an increasingly nervy encounter.

Meanwhile, Hendon were unable to undermine Verulamians’ promotion bid in the same division as they suffered a 36-16 home defeat against the second-placed side.

The Dons suffered an early blow as Dave Francis, who had scored a hat-trick in their previous match, limped off with a leg injury, and they soon found themselves 10-0 down.

The hosts fought back, with two Cian Hynes penalties narrowing the gap to 10-6 at the break – and, although Verulamians then drove over the whitewash from a 5m lineout, Donal O’Sullivan also touched down to bring Hendon back into the game at 15-11.

However, Verulamians scored three converted pushover tries in the following 10 minutes, and while TJ O’Sullivan got over the line at the end, it was merely a consolation.

Elsewhere, Haringey Rhinos have finished the first phase of their Herts/Middlesex Division Two campaign in fifth place after a 59-24 loss at Bank of England.

Keywords: Cian Hynes Bank of England

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Saracens know the value of Anglo-Welsh Cup as young stars show their potential

47 minutes ago Aaron Tillyer
Max Malins in training with Saracens. Pic: Matthew Impey/Wired Photos

The Anglo-Welsh Cup is a competition where clubs’ rising stars are born and should therefore be hailed as one of the most significant in the domestic rugby calendar.

UCS Old Boys climb off the bottom after beating Wasps in crucial relegation showdown

15:49
Chris Bean scored UCS Old Boys' try. Picture: Nick Cook

UCS Old Boys have moved off the bottom and out of the drop zone in Herts/Middlesex Division One after beating Wasps 22-16 and leapfrogging their relegation rivals in a crucial clash on Saturday.

Mousa Dembele: Spurs must avoid complacency in FA Cup after avoiding ‘scandal’ against Wycombe

12:00 Ben Pearce
Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele. Picture: PA

Mousa Dembele says Tottenham have had a useful reminder that they cannot underestimate lower-league opponents in the FA Cup after avoiding a “scandal” against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Heung-Min Son: Spurs were too relaxed in the first half against Wycombe Wanderers

Yesterday, 22:31 Ben Pearce
Heung-Min Son (left) celebrates his injury-time winner with Vincent Janssen, who set up the goal after also scoring a penalty. Picture: PA

Heung-Min Son says Tottenham were punished for being too relaxed in the first half of their thrilling showdown with Wycombe Wanderers – but he feels Spurs’ comeback shows how much he and his team-mates value the FA Cup.

‘Trio-Walcott’ nets treble and Danny Welbeck a pair as Steve Bould’s impressive Arsenal rout Southampton 5-0 in FA Cup

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Layth Yousif at St Mary’s, Southampton
Arsenal's Danny Welbeck celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with teammate Arsenal's Lucas Perez during the Emirates FA Cup, fourth round match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Steve Bould’s impressive Arsenal side cruised past a subdued Southampton team 5-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup at St Mary’s Stadium this afternoon – as Theo Walcott netted a hattrick, with Danny Welbeck netting a brace.

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 4-3 FA Cup triumph over Wycombe Wanderers

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Ben Pearce at White Hart Lane
Heung-Min Son (left) celebrates with Vincent Janssen after scoring Tottenham's late winning goal. Picture: PA

Tottenham twice came from behind to beat League Two outfit Wycombe Wanderers 4-3 in a thrilling FA Cup fourth-round tie at White Hart Lane. Here are five talking points.

Spurs boss: Squad men must take responsibility against Wycombe - but Vincent Janssen will be given time

Friday, January 27, 2017 Ben Pearce
Vincent Janssen

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham’s squad men must shoulder the responsibility of overcoming League Two side Wycombe Wanderers in Saturday’s FA Cup tie if they want to have long-term futures at the club.

Hampstead Heath extend unbeaten run to 11 games after coming from behind to beat Bengeo Trinity

Friday, January 27, 2017
Hampstead Heath's Adam Klein

Hampstead Heath extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches after coming from behind to triumph 3-2 away against Bengeo Trinity in Hertfordshire on Saturday, taking them level with their third-placed hosts in Division One of the Herts Senior County League.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Mousa Dembele: Spurs must avoid complacency in FA Cup after avoiding ‘scandal’ against Wycombe

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele. Picture: PA

Heung-Min Son: Spurs were too relaxed in the first half against Wycombe Wanderers

Heung-Min Son (left) celebrates his injury-time winner with Vincent Janssen, who set up the goal after also scoring a penalty. Picture: PA

Spurs boss: Squad men must take responsibility against Wycombe - but Vincent Janssen will be given time

Vincent Janssen

5 talking points from Tottenham’s 4-3 FA Cup triumph over Wycombe Wanderers

Heung-Min Son (left) celebrates with Vincent Janssen after scoring Tottenham's late winning goal. Picture: PA

Pochettino: I owe Ryan Mason a lot after his contributions in my first season at Spurs

Ryan Mason celebrates after scoring his first Tottenham goal against Nottingham Forest at White Hart Lane in September 2014. Picture: PA
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now