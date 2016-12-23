Search

Advanced search

Strength in depth and bonus points will be key factors in Premiership title race as Wasps keep pace with Saracens

20:23 27 December 2016

Aaron Tillyer

Saracens' Mako Vunipola in action against Sale Sharks earlier this month. Pic: PA

Saracens' Mako Vunipola in action against Sale Sharks earlier this month. Pic: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens will end the year at the top of the Premiership table on points difference after their 21-6 victory in a routine outing against Newcastle Falcons on Saturday.

Comment

The Hendon-based club will be pleased with their efforts thus far, having only suffered two narrow losses to Harlequins and Bath.

However, Wasps continue to keep pace with the reigning champions after their bonus-point win over Bath and look set to be Sarries’ biggest challengers in the second half of the campaign.

The pair are not due to meet until the clash at the Ricoh Arena in May - and while there is a way to go yet, it may be a showdown that settles the battle for first place.

Both sides have key players to return to action before that meeting, but Saracens’ director of rugby Mark McCall will probably be feeling the more apprehensive of the two at the moment, having now lost both of the influential Vunipola brothers.

Mako Vunipola picked up a knee injury against Sale on December 18 and initial reports suggest he could be out of action for three months.

He joins his brother Billy in the treatment room, and the double blow is a bitter one, not only for Sarries but for England too - the pair have been instrumental in the success of their club and national teams, and they will be sorely missed.

With a Champions Cup duel with Toulon in the diary in January, followed by a Six Nations tournament which will rob Saracens of some of their top international talents, McCall will need to count on his squad men more than ever, and the reserves will need to pick up the baton and aid the charge for the finish line.

Strength in depth will be important, and Wasps are beginning to mould a group that has similar quality to Saracens’ own roster.

Bonus points will also be vital - both sides have six as things stand, and an extra one here or there could be decisive.

If Saracens are to finish in top spot, they have to be as prolific as Wasps have been in front of the try-line, scoring at every opportunity.

Their rivals have easily been the most successful side in the top flight so far in that department, registering 359 points in their 11 league games, compared to Sarries’ tally of 283.

On the other hand, Wasps have conceded 231 points, compared to Saracens’ miserly 122, so Dai Young’s team will need to improve their defence if they are to overtake their foes and secure top spot going into the play-offs.

With both teams unbeaten at home in the Premiership this season, the teams in the chasing pack will be looking to exploit the holes and weaknesses that have stopped the leaders from maintaining unbeaten records in the first half of the campaign.

But Sarries’ first port of call in 2017 will be a trip to Welford Road and Leicester Tigers on New Year’s Day.

The home side have struggled to find a prolonged spell of form in recent times and lie fifth in the table. They have faced a barrage of criticism for their failures in the league and in Europe, and this could be the best possible time to play them.

Key players like Freddie Burns will be looking to continue their run of strong individual performances – but Saracens’ players will hardly be short of motivation.

The title race is hotting up and there is a Lions tour on the horizon in 2017. Players from across the home nations will be attempting to raise their game and secure a seat on the plane to New Zealand, which should only help Saracens’ cause as they attempt to defend their domestic and European crowns.

Follow me on Twitter @AaronTillyer

Keywords: Mark McCall United Kingdom New Zealand Europe Hendon Bath

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

ZFW Fencing Club’s hot streak continues as Choupenitch delivers another gold

12:46
Alexander Choupenitch (second from right), pictured with his trophy and the other medalists

ZFW Fencing Club’s hot streak has continued after Alexander Choupenitch won the Leon Paul Cup at the University of East London.

It’s another festive cracker but Hendon suffer fourth straight defeat

12:54
Hendon manager Gary McCann. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Hendon and Harrow Borough marked the anniversary of their memorable 5-5 draw with another festive cracker in the Ryman League Premier Division on Boxing Day.

Strength in depth and bonus points will be key factors in Premiership title race as Wasps keep pace with Saracens

Yesterday, 20:23 Aaron Tillyer
Saracens' Mako Vunipola in action against Sale Sharks earlier this month. Pic: PA

Saracens will end the year at the top of the Premiership table on points difference after their 21-6 victory in a routine outing against Newcastle Falcons on Saturday.

Arsenal show fighting qualities in scrappy win against West Brom

Yesterday, 11:58 Jack Martin
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates his winning goal against West Brom

Following the back to back defeats at Everton and Manchester City, there wasn’t much festive cheer around the Emirates on Boxing Day against West Brom.

Pochettino admits Spurs could wait until the last minute to do January deals

Mon, 11:54
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino concedes the club could wait until the last moment again to sign players in the January transfer window.

Hendon are in a relegation dogfight, admits manager McCann

Friday, December 23, 2016
Hendon boss Gary McCann. (Pic: DBEECHPHOTOGRAPHY)

Hendon manager Gary McCann remains optimistic his side can turn around their current fortunes in the Premier Division, although he admits they have hit “rock bottom”.

Saracens are in great shape going into 2017

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Aaron Tillyer
Will Skelton in action on his Saracens debut. Picture: Wiredphotos

It took a moment of brilliance from Saracens newcomer Will Skelton in the final stages of the away tie at Sale to set up a victory that now equals Munster’s run of consecutive European wins.

New teams invited to join Camden & Islington Girls League in 2017

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Teams from the Camden & Islington Girls League: Cally Stars, Camden Girls, FC Brazilianas, Fusion, Highbury Wolves and Islington Borough Girls with (back left) Wynn Connell, the head of Acerbis UK, and (middle) Ben Cooper and (back right) Paul McGrath from London Trophy Company.

Camden & Islington Girls’ League organisers are inviting new teams to join up in January following their successful first term at Market Road.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Erik Lamela could make his Tottenham return against Southampton after Christmas

Tottenham's Erik Lamela

Pochettino admits Spurs could wait until the last minute to do January deals

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Strength in depth and bonus points will be key factors in Premiership title race as Wasps keep pace with Saracens

Saracens' Mako Vunipola in action against Sale Sharks earlier this month. Pic: PA

It’s another festive cracker but Hendon suffer fourth straight defeat

Hendon manager Gary McCann. Picture: DBeechPhotography

ZFW Fencing Club’s hot streak continues as Choupenitch delivers another gold

Alexander Choupenitch (second from right), pictured with his trophy and the other medalists
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now