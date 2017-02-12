Search

Advanced search

Saracens title hopes take a blow after uncharacteristic display at Worcester

11:03 14 February 2017

Brad Barritt returned for Saracens against Worcester. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA WIRE

Brad Barritt returned for Saracens against Worcester. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA WIRE

PA Wire/Press Association Images

An uncharacteristic display of ill discipline meant that Saracens were handed only their third defeat of the season at Worcester on Saturday and are now playing catch up with Wasps at the top of the Aviva Premiership.

Comment

Sarries’ torrid penalty count allowed Warriors’ fly-half Ryan Mills to kick his team to a 24-18 win at Sixways.

The Hendon-based club went into the weekend just three points adrift of leaders Wasps, who travelled to Exeter Chiefs and with Sarries having beaten 10th placed Worcester at Twickenham on the opening weekend of the season, they were firm favourites in the West Midlands fixture.

But it was not to be. They did salvage a losing bonus point but a wait for the result at Sandy Park showed the extent of the damage done.

A high-scoring draw in the South West meant Wasps extended their lead at the top to five points. And it also saw the Chiefs close to within five and very much in sight of the reigning champions.

With key players absent due to injuries and international duties in the Six Nations, Sarries looked a team lacking leadership and failed to assert themselves in the game. It was perhaps the one time this season the team looked vulnerable, particularly at the set piece - an area of the game they are so accomplished.

That said it was arguably Sarries’ strongest possible team given the circumstances but even captain Brad Barritt, returning from a three-week suspension, couldn’t inject the energy and resolve into the team.

Man-of-the-moment Nick Tompkins wasn’t able to make his mark either on a game that Worcester took full control of from the off.

Despite scores from Chris Ashton and Schalk Brits, opportunities went amiss. Had two penalty kicks not gone astray, they could have changed the outcome of the result. As the business end of the season looms, the margin for error becomes even smaller and winning bonus points could make all the difference.

But thankfully for Sarries there were positives. Young fly-half Max Malins, not long having signed a contract extension with the senior academy, made his senior debut following outstanding performances in the Anglo-Welsh Cup and U20 Six Nations with England.

His introduction to Premiership rugby in the second half wouldn’t have been the start he would have wanted but nonetheless shows the direction he is heading with the club.

Saracens are next in action at Gloucester on Friday and director of rugby Mark McCall and his men will have to contend with a resurgent Gloucester side that have shown vast improvements in recent weeks.

The clash at Kingsholm could have a significant bearing on the outcome of the standings after round 15 and Sarries will be hoping for a more comfortable evening than last year, when a penalty in the dying stages secured a 17-15 victory.

They will need to be wary of the threat of centre Matt Scott – eight tries to his name and third overall in the try scoring department.

Defence will need to play a key part in the week’s preparations with Gloucester having racked up 133 points from their last three home games in all competitions, a big task for a depleted side in search of back-to-back league titles.

Keywords: Mark McCall United Kingdom Hendon Worcester Gloucester

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Tottenham Ladies have ‘a real hunger’ to extend their unbeaten run says Wendy Martin

5 minutes ago Khalid Karimullah
Wendy Martin heads home her, and Tottenham Ladies', second in the 2-0 win over Lewes. Picture: WUSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

Wendy Martin says Spurs Ladies’ hunger and desire to win every game proves they’re a side eager to improve their unbeaten record.

Saracens title hopes take a blow after uncharacteristic display at Worcester

11:03 Aaron Tillyer
Brad Barritt returned for Saracens against Worcester. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA WIRE

An uncharacteristic display of ill discipline meant that Saracens were handed only their third defeat of the season at Worcester on Saturday and are now playing catch up with Wasps at the top of the Aviva Premiership.

‘Difficult to take the positives’ for McCann and Hendon after frustrating Lowestoft draw

06:00 Neil Metcalfe
The collision between Casey MacLaren and Jamie Waite caused both men to leave the game in the first half. Picture: DBEECHPHOTOGRAPHY

Hendon manager Gary McCann was struggling to take the positives from their home draw with Lowestoft Town – despite the result meaning they made it three games without a defeat.

The Rewind opinion column: What we learned from Arsenal v Hull City – just say no to shouting ‘who’ at away substitutes

Yesterday, 20:38 Layth Yousif
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Layth Yousif reviews Arsenal’s weekend action in our weekly Rewind column.

Win over London Welsh helps UCSOB move forward in relegation battle

Yesterday, 13:50 Neil Metcalfe
Ahmad Ghanem surges forward for UCSOB against London Welsh Druids. Picture: NICK COOK

UCSOB’s battle to avoid the drop from Herts Middlesex One took another step forward – with a 28-15 victory at London Welsh Druids.

Wembley taekwondo instructor handed top job with England

Yesterday, 12:59 Neil Metcalfe
Johann De Silva has been named the head coach of the England ITF Taekwondo team. Picture: GRAHAM BENNETT

A taekwondo instructor from Wembley has been handed the reins of the England ITF team.

Lloris: Tottenham must take cups seriously

Yesterday, 12:10
Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris is left down and out as Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's first goal at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)

Captain focused on knockout campaigns

Senior Arsenal official publicly admits empty seats at the Emirates is ‘disappointing’ – as thousands of fans fail to attend victory over Hull City

Sunday, February 12, 2017 Layth Yousif
Missing Arsenal fans meant thousands of seats empty at the Emirates

Empty seats at the Emirates during Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Hull City yesterday has highlighted supporter frustration – as a senior club official admitted the number of no-shows is ‘disappointing’.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Lloris: Tottenham must take cups seriously

Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris is left down and out as Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's first goal at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)

Win over London Welsh helps UCSOB move forward in relegation battle

Ahmad Ghanem surges forward for UCSOB against London Welsh Druids. Picture: NICK COOK

Saracens title hopes take a blow after uncharacteristic display at Worcester

Brad Barritt returned for Saracens against Worcester. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA WIRE

‘Difficult to take the positives’ for McCann and Hendon after frustrating Lowestoft draw

The collision between Casey MacLaren and Jamie Waite caused both men to leave the game in the first half. Picture: DBEECHPHOTOGRAPHY

The Rewind opinion column: What we learned from Arsenal v Hull City – just say no to shouting ‘who’ at away substitutes

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now