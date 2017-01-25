Search

Advanced search

Exclusive

Saracens star Alex Lozowski: We’ve given ourselves the best chance of defending our European title

15:12 25 January 2017

Aaron Tillyer

Saracens' Alex Lozowski. Picture: PA

Saracens' Alex Lozowski. Picture: PA

Archant

Alex Lozowski says Saracens have given themselves the best possible chance of retaining their Champions Cup trophy – and he feels the holders’ 15-match unbeaten run in Europe will give them a psychological edge in the last eight.

Comment

Sarries beat Toulon 10-3 at Allianz Park on Saturday, with winger Chris Ashton scoring the only try of the game against his next employers and securing home advantage in the quarter-finals.

Lozowski, who played at full-back for only the second time this season, told Ham&High Sport: “This is a tournament we want to win and we’ve given ourselves the best possible chance of progressing into the semi-finals and final, and that meant a home quarter-final, so we’re delighted with that.

“It gives us confidence that we’ve not been beaten in this competition. Other teams will be looking at it thinking ‘Sarries haven’t lost in this competition for a while, how are we going to beat these guys?’ It’s a nice thing to have and we’ll use it to our advantage.

“The defence was huge. To keep a team like Toulon down to three points is pretty good but our goal-line defence was unbelievable, and at the end when they looked like scoring we came up with some unbelievable plays to stop them.

“When you’re on your goal-line you’re just concentrating on the next play and trying to make sure that, if you have a tackle to make, you make it - so it was great we managed to hold on.

“They’ve got some big ball carriers. They’re a good team full of brilliant players so we knew it would be important to double up on them - one low and one high. We had to soak up a lot of pressure but we had our moments in attack.

“In hindsight, it could have been a high-scoring game if both teams had taken their chances, but I think on the balance of it we deserved to get the win.”

Toulon have also progressed to the quarter-finals after grabbing a losing bonus point and, while they face a difficult away tie against Clermont Auvergne, a third meeting with Saracens this season – in the final – remains a possibility.

Follow me on Twitter @AaronTillyer

Keywords: Allianz Europe

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Kevin Maclaren ‘devastated’ after AFC Sudbury fracas leads to Hendon departure

29 minutes ago By Sean Gallagher
Casey Maclaren (left) has departed Hendon after a nine-year spell at the club

Former Hendon captain Kevin Maclaren is “devastated” that his nine-year spell at the club has come to an end, but he admits he has only himself to blame.

Exclusive: Saracens star Alex Lozowski: We’ve given ourselves the best chance of defending our European title

15:12 Aaron Tillyer
Saracens' Alex Lozowski. Picture: PA

Alex Lozowski says Saracens have given themselves the best possible chance of retaining their Champions Cup trophy – and he feels the holders’ 15-match unbeaten run in Europe will give them a psychological edge in the last eight.

Primrose Hill fight back to win second Camden & Islington League cup

13:15
Primrose Hill U9s and their coach Emile Libock (back row, left) with the Camden & Islington League Development Cup, presented by Holborn & St Pancras MP Keir Starmer (back row, right). Pic: Dieter Perry

Primrose Hill Under-nines gained revenge for an early defeat to TFA as they fought back to claim their second successive Camden & Islington League Development Cup at Market Road.

Premier League partners with Cadbury - and Spurs and Arsenal are choc full of stars

Yesterday, 17:01
Tottenham's Toblerone Alderweireld

The Premier League announced today that they are partnering with Cadbury, prompting us to devise a list of past and present Tottenham and Arsenal players with chocolatey-sounding names.

Future’s bright for Saracens as young guns steal the show against Toulon’s Galacticos

Yesterday, 12:41 Aaron Tillyer
Saracens' 21-year-old centre Nick Tompkins (left) put in a highly impressive performance against three-time European champions Toulon in the absence of captain Brad Barritt on Saturday. Picture: PA

Saracens are one step closer to defending their European crown after progressing into the quarter-finals following their thrilling 10-3 victory over French giants Toulon at Allianz Park on Saturday.

Exclusive: Saracens coach Alex Sanderson faces a sticky situation after promising to give away free puddings

Yesterday, 10:28 Aaron Tillyer
Saracens coach Alex Sanderson. Picture: PA

Saracens’ forwards and defence coach Alex Sanderson fears a pre-match promise could now prove costly after the Hendon-based club completed the double over Toulon in their final European pool match.

Haringey Borough boss: It will be tough to improve on 6-0 victory over Soham Town Rangers

Mon, 14:18 Michael McCubbin
Christopher Benjamin came off the bench to score Haringey Borough's sixth and final goal. Picture: Tony Gay

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou says it will be difficult to improve on Saturday’s performance against Soham Town Rangers after his side triumphed 6-0 at Coles Park and moved within a point of the play-off spots in Ryman League Division One North.

Arsenal fans must remember Ramsey’s importance to team

Mon, 13:02 Joe Tyler
Aaron Ramsey (left) shields the ball from Burnley's Jeff Hendrick during Arsenal's 2-1 win at the Emirates

Not for the first time this season, Arsenal did it the hard way.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Exclusive: Saracens coach Alex Sanderson faces a sticky situation after promising to give away free puddings

Saracens coach Alex Sanderson. Picture: PA

Hugo Lloris: Draw at Man City shows Spurs have a new mentality and resolve

Hugo Lloris. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Kevin Wimmer: I’m happy at Spurs and am focused on deputising for Jan Vertonghen again

Kevin Wimmer

Maclaren brothers banned and Hendon fined after bar brawl

Hendon captain Kevin Maclaren (right) in action against Harrow Borough. Pic: Andrew Aleksiejczuk

Premier League partners with Cadbury - and Spurs and Arsenal are choc full of stars

Tottenham's Toblerone Alderweireld
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Property Newsletter Sign-up

Get the latest North London property news and features straight to your inbox with our regular newsletter

I am also happy to receive other emails...
Fields marked with a * are mandatory
Email Marketing by e-shot

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now