Saracens performance director to link-up with British & Irish Lions

Saracens' performance director Phil Morrow will join up with Warren Gatland's backroom staff for this summer's British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand. Picture: BRIAN LAWLESS/PA WIRE PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens’ performance director Phil Morrow will link-up with the British & Irish Lions for their tour to New Zealand.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Morrow, who joined Saracens at the conclusion of the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand having been head of fitness with Ireland, will join Lions coach Warren Gatland’s back-room staff as part of the strength and conditioning team.

He said: “Firstly I’d like to thanks Paul Stridgeon for asking me to be part of the backroom team.

“I’m unbelievably honoured to be asked to join the British & Irish Lions staff to tour New Zealand and I’d also like to thank our director of rugby Mark McCall and chairman Nigel Wray for allowing me to take up this incredibly exciting opportunity.”

McCall said: “Phil’s contribution to Saracens since he arrived at the club has been unbelievable. He’s the best in his field and it’s great to see that his talent has been recognised in this way.

“It’s a huge honour for Phil to link-up with the Lions and one that is well deserved.

“We’re all delighted for him and he has our full support for what is a once in a life time opportunity.”

Morrow will return to Saracens after the tour’s conclusion.