Search

Advanced search

Saracens performance director to link-up with British & Irish Lions

PUBLISHED: 16:45 06 April 2017

Saracens' performance director Phil Morrow will join up with Warren Gatland's backroom staff for this summer's British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand. Picture: BRIAN LAWLESS/PA WIRE

Saracens' performance director Phil Morrow will join up with Warren Gatland's backroom staff for this summer's British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand. Picture: BRIAN LAWLESS/PA WIRE

PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens’ performance director Phil Morrow will link-up with the British & Irish Lions for their tour to New Zealand.

Comment

Morrow, who joined Saracens at the conclusion of the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand having been head of fitness with Ireland, will join Lions coach Warren Gatland’s back-room staff as part of the strength and conditioning team.

He said: “Firstly I’d like to thanks Paul Stridgeon for asking me to be part of the backroom team.

“I’m unbelievably honoured to be asked to join the British & Irish Lions staff to tour New Zealand and I’d also like to thank our director of rugby Mark McCall and chairman Nigel Wray for allowing me to take up this incredibly exciting opportunity.”

McCall said: “Phil’s contribution to Saracens since he arrived at the club has been unbelievable. He’s the best in his field and it’s great to see that his talent has been recognised in this way.

“It’s a huge honour for Phil to link-up with the Lions and one that is well deserved.

“We’re all delighted for him and he has our full support for what is a once in a life time opportunity.”

Morrow will return to Saracens after the tour’s conclusion.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Saracens performance director to link-up with British & Irish Lions

16:45 Neil Metcalfe

Saracens’ performance director Phil Morrow will link-up with the British & Irish Lions for their tour to New Zealand.

Vertonghen happy Janssen has now adjusted to Premier League

12:00 Ben Pearce

Dutch striker had struggled since summer move, but is now finding form

Glory glory Tottenham Hotspur. Stage one of potential four titles secured with majestic Boux Avenue Cup win

10:10 Khalid Karimullah

Bianca Baptiste’s thrilling wonder goal set up another glory, glory night for Tottenham Hotspur as they retained the Boux Avenue Women’s Cup against Charlton Athletic – the first of four possible bits of silverware.

Pochettino’s Tottenham ‘have belief’

07:26

Manager hails fightback at Swansea

Defiant Wenger insists Arsenal can make top four after victory over West Ham

Yesterday, 23:07 Layth Yousif at the Emirates

A defiant Arsene Wenger insisted Arsenal can finish in the top four after easing past West Ham 3-0 to register their first win in nearly two months tonight at the Emirates.

Tottenham’s late trio stun Swansea

Yesterday, 22:06

Swansea City 1 Tottenham 3

Arsenal defeat West Ham 3-0 to notch first league win in nearly two months

Yesterday, 21:37 Layth Yousif

Arsenal won their first Premier League match for nearly two months as they defeated West Ham 3-0 at the Emirates tonight.

Bilic: Wenger’s willingness to continue is based on belief

Yesterday, 18:00 George Sessions

Hammers manager admires self-belief of Frenchmen and for sticking to his philosophy during the bad times

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Tottenham captain focused on top-four fight not title

Janssen enjoying time at Tottenham

Wyles ready to wow the Wembley crowd as Saracens hunt down home semi-final

Tottenham Ladies ready for first tilt at silverware after ‘fantastic’ performance against Coventry

Comment: Saracens look the real deal as Glasgow are brushed aside in Europe

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now