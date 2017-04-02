Rugby preview: Old Street gear up for potential title clash

Will Old Streetonians be celebrating the title this weekend? Picture: LYNN HAY Archant

Most neutral eyes will be on Old Streetonians Rugby Club who head into their final game of the season on the verge of promotion from Herts Middlesex One – and potentially the title itself.

Rugby fixtures, April 1 London North West Two: Hampstead v Belsize Park Harrow v London Nigerian London North West Three: Finchley v Stevenage Town Hemel Hempstead v Hackney Staines v Kilburn Cosmos Herts Middlesex One: Hendon v Old Streetonians UCS Old Boys v Barnet Elizabethans Herts Middlesex Two: Old Millhillians v Haringey Rhinos Herts Middlesex Merit Table Three: Finsbury Park v Bishop’s Stortford IV

Victory at Hendon would definitely guarantee the side from the Hackney Marshes an immediate return to London North West Three and, depending on one match elsewhere, it could also see the title head to the heart of London.

Nearest challengers Verulamians host third-placed London French in London Colney and victory for Vees would put them in pole position for the crown, having played one game less.

But a defeat for the Cotlandswick-based side would leave Old Streetonians as champions as long as they win at Copthall Playing Fields.

A draw for Verulamians and it all comes down to bonus points gained in Saturday’s outings.

At the other end of the table UCSOB host Barnet Elizabethans, knowing bonus points could also be vital.

They are currently bottom of the table, in the only relegation place, one point adrift of rivals Wasps FC.

Nothing is likely to be decided this week, with Wasps facing a tough trip to London Welsh Druids, meaning it could all go to the final day of the season when UCS host near-neighbours Hendon.

Elsewhere it is derby day in London North West Two when Belsize Park visit Hampstead. The sides go into the game lying fourth and third respectively, positions they should fill come the end of the season, and, with a shared history, it promises to be a cracking game.

Victory for Hampstead would tie the record number of wins in a season for the club.

Mid-table Harrow play relegation-threatened London Nigerian at Grove Field.

In London North West Three, Finchley still need a win in their battle to beat the drop, despite picking up three successes in their last four games.

They host high-flying Stevenage Town knowing Old Merchant Taylors’ are just four points behind them, and with an easier run-in on paper.

Newly-crowned champions Hackney go to second-placed Hemel Hampstead looking to keep their 100 per cent record this season intact while Kilburn Cosmos are at Staines, with their eyes firmly fixed on maintaining their fifth position.

Like Old Streetonians, Haringey Rhinos are at Copthall Playing Fields this week when they go to Old Millhillians in Herts Middlesex Two and in Herts Middlesex Merit Table Three, Finsbury Park will look to consolidate their hold at the top of the table when they face nearest rivals Bishop’s Stortford 4ths.

Saracens are in European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-final action at Allianz Park on Sunday where Glasgow Warriors are the visitors.