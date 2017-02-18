Search

Advanced search

Promotion hopes hit as Hampstead limp to Harpenden loss

18:16 18 February 2017

Harpenden just edged a close-fought contest at home to Hampstead

Harpenden just edged a close-fought contest at home to Hampstead

Archant

A final flourish from Hampstead came too late to prevent a 16-11 defeat at Harpenden – a result which could spell the end of their promotion hopes.

Comment

The hosts had established a 10-point lead going into the final 20 minutes and it forced the Hampstead Heath-based rugby club onto the offensive.

Alex Brooks did cross the line with a little under three minutes to go but there was to be no late twist.

Ed Doe kicked two other penalties for Hampstead.

With both Old Haberdashers and HAC winning comfortably, the defeat leaves Hampstead in third in London North West Two and five points adrift of second.

Belsize Park close the gap in fourth while Harpenden remain fifth.

In truth there was little between the two teams at a sunny Redbourn Lane in what was a brutal contest.

With extremely hard hits coming in from both sides, knocks were expected but the visitors were the ones with the most battered bodies.

Their three replacements were all on the field within 30 minutes, with their influential skipper Dan Dumoline and Pete Wood two of the men who had to go off.

Tom Stagg kicked Harpenden into an early lead which was cancelled out by the first of Doe’s penalties.

Hampstead almost engineered an overlap inside the hosts’ 22 shortly after but that was the start of the opening try. Remarkably though it came from Harpenden.

A knock-on by the men in maroon was ran all the way back to the five-metre line.

And a fine catch and drive from the ensuing line-out saw Pete Sims the one to emerge with the ball.

Doe kicked a second penalty to reduce the gap before half-time but after a bright opening to the second period by the visitors, Harpenden stretched their lead through another Stagg penalty.

Max Baggio almost slalomed his way in but a scrum was their only reward when most in the home crowd thought a penalty try should have been awarded.

It didn’t matter as another catch and drive saw almost the whole team join in the push. Luke Barber didn’t however and it was he who made the short dash over the line.

That stung Hampstead into action and only firm defence held them out.

Doe missed a kick from in front of the posts but the pressure kept coming and Brooks got onto the end of a kick ahead to bring them within five.

But time was the enemy and despite winning the ball back, the clock ran down before they could finish off the comeback.

Hampstead now have two weeks off to rest the wounded before they host Harrow on March 4.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Hampstead Highgate Express visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Hampstead Highgate Express staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Hampstead Highgate Express account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Hampstead & Highgate Sports News

Promotion hopes hit as Hampstead limp to Harpenden loss

18:16 Neil Metcalfe
Harpenden just edged a close-fought contest at home to Hampstead

A final flourish from Hampstead came too late to prevent a 16-11 defeat at Harpenden – a result which could spell the end of their promotion hopes.

Haringey Hawks hope for first title at Jnr NBA National Cup finals

Yesterday, 16:13 Lee Power
Basketball honours are up for grabs this weekend (pic Graham Hodges)

Coach Batimba backing his under-16 basketball boys

‘I will manage for another season at Arsenal – or somewhere else’ Arsene Wenger adds to speculation about his future

Yesterday, 10:39 Layth Yousif
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (pic Mike Egerton/Empics)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has added to speculation about his future at the club by saying will be a manager next season – at the Emirates ‘or somewhere else’.

Spurs have work to do after loss in Belgium

Thu, 19:51
Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld (left) and Gent's Jeremy Perbet battle for the ball (pic: Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport)

Europa League round of 32, first leg: KAA Gent 1 (Perbet 59) Tottenham Hotspur 0

Vunipola return a boost for Saracens and England

Thu, 12:19 Neil Metcalfe
Saracens' Mako Vunipola will return from a nine-week injury lay-off against Gloucester in the Aviva Premiership. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA WIRE

Saracens and England have been handed a boost after Mako Vunipola was declared fit to return from injury.

Magnificent seven keeps Hampstead on course for pre-season target

Thu, 06:15 By Neil Metcalfe
Hampstead travel to Harpenden this Saturday where they haven't won in nine years.

Hampstead Rugby Club’s director of rugby Peter Breen is playing down talk of the title or promotion despite a 41-3 home win over London Nigerian.

Visibly shellshocked Arsene Wenger calls Arsenal’s 5-1 Champions League rout by Bayern Munich a ‘nightmare’ – accusing his team of being mentally jaded

Wed, 22:36 Layth Yousif at the Allianz Arena in Munich
Arsene Wenger called his team's 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich a nightmare tonight

A visibly shocked Arsene Wenger has called Arsenal’s 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich tonight a ‘nightmare’ – as his team was unceremoniously dumped out of the Champions League by a powerful display from Carlo Ancelotti’s team at the Allianz Arena tonight.

Bayern Munich’s winning powerplay exposes familiar frailties as they blast Arsenal out of the Champions League 5-1 on a grim night at the Allianz Arena

Wed, 21:41 Layth Yousif in Munich
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scores his side's first goal of the game

Bayern Munich provided a masterclass in powerful, winning football as four second half goals blasted Arsenal away after Alexis Sanchez equalised to make it 1-1 at half time.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read Hampstead & Highgate sport

Lloris: Tottenham must take cups seriously

Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris is left down and out as Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's first goal at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)

Stunning comeback salvages draw for Hampstead & Westminster

Sam French scored a last-minute equaliser for Hampstead & Wesminster at Brooklands. Picture: MARK CLEWS

Saracens title hopes take a blow after uncharacteristic display at Worcester

Brad Barritt returned for Saracens against Worcester. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA WIRE

Tottenham Ladies have ‘a real hunger’ to extend their unbeaten run says Wendy Martin

Wendy Martin heads home her, and Tottenham Ladies', second in the 2-0 win over Lewes. Picture: WUSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

Win over London Welsh helps UCSOB move forward in relegation battle

Ahmad Ghanem surges forward for UCSOB against London Welsh Druids. Picture: NICK COOK
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now